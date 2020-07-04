 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The CDC farked up Zika testing for the same reason it farked up COVID-19 testing: because they wanted to test more than one thing at a time   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When this is all over, I wouldn't mind a law requiring us to use WHO tests if there aren't any better ones available.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TFA doesn't state it, but this reeks of manipulation by outside monied interests.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

themindiswatching: When this is all over, I wouldn't mind a law requiring us to use WHO tests if there aren't any better ones available.


We have to rejoin WHO first.  Or was that just an empty threat that meant nothing?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The CDC appears to have sided with the virus. It helps their funding.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, how dare the Centers for Disease Control make any sort of centralized effort to control diseases.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: Yes, how dare the Centers for Disease Control make any sort of centralized effort to control diseases.


It's not that the centralization it's the not-invented-here-ism that seems to permeate the culture due to cross pollination with the FDA, pharmaceutical, and medical labs industries
 
subsetzero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Zika virus? What sort of racist bullshiat is that? Naming a virus for a river in Uganda a predominantly black part of the world.  How can they get away with that?
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Drink safety is important.
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: When this is all over, I wouldn't mind a law requiring us to use WHO tests if there aren't any better ones available.


Belief in a test being "better" is what caused both problems.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because they were testing for Zima, not Zika.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bob's Your Uncle: Drink safety is important.
[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 550x550]


Dammit!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

subsetzero: Zika virus? What sort of racist bullshiat is that? Naming a virus for a river in Uganda a predominantly black part of the world.  How can they get away with that?


Because they had no Schlitz malt liquor.
How can you run a respectable establishment with no Schiltz
malt liquor??
 
whosits_112
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bob's Your Uncle: Drink safety is important.
[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 550x550]


Horrible booze, and an even worse chemotherapy drug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ceteris paribus is not a particularly difficult concept.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

subsetzero: Zika virus? What sort of racist bullshiat is that? Naming a virus for a river in Uganda a predominantly black part of the world.  How can they get away with that?


FOX News has rotten whatever brain-like cells you were given.
How sad.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
EMT checking in...

Does anyone know what they actually count as a test?

In hospitals this is what happens

Go to the ER - TESTED
Get admitted - TESTED
Discharged to a rehab - TESTED
Get transferred to a higher level of care? TESTED

I've had patients who were tested 3-4 times before ending up in the back of my ambulance and they're STILL considered a "risk" because infectious disease refuses to clear them as COVID free..

I'm really curious if they're counting individuals as tested, or each time the same person has been tested numerous times..
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I enjoy having so many things to make fun of on a mock news site.

But Jesus Fark it's obvious we can't even get together to help each other I don't know where I'm going with this,l YOU DID THIS TO ME
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i guess what I'm saying is I didn't think it would take a pandemic to get us to come together.

Jesus
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

subsetzero: Naming a virus for a river


1/10  but real nice try
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sure. Why not? If you can't do perfect, don't try.

Can't end racism. Don't try.

Can't end poverty. Don't try.

Can't stop everyone from dying -- including all those children everyone talks about. Don't try.

The American Way. Be perfect. Or don't try.
 
