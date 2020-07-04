 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   So, wonder what it would look like if God decided to skip pebbles across a river?   (weather.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, but now I know what it sounds like when Santa has an orgasm.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Turns out it looks a lot like when Isaac Newton bounces a giant boulder off the bottom of a shallow river.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did it really "skip" across the river, or was it just large enough (or positioned correctly) that it rolled or pivoted across the riverbed and the drag from the water wasn't enough to slow its roll before it came out the other side?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby's mom smells bacon?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I imagine it would look like whatever the fantasy storyteller wanted to make it look like. But then again, if the story is stupid, hopeless and used to commit all manner of crimes in the world, then who wants to listen to such a sh*t story like that anyway?
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well it has already been said twice but we know these things are supposed to come in 3s so yeah, there was no skipping. The boulder just rolled across the river bed.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing they showed the slow-motion replay with the boulder highlighted. I'm sure many of us never would have seen it otherwise.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I imagine it would look like whatever the fantasy storyteller wanted to make it look like. But then again, if the story is stupid, hopeless and used to commit all manner of crimes in the world, then who wants to listen to such a sh*t story like that anyway?


Wrong thread?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, why would God do that? He's good. He could skip stones the length of a river. He's no feeb, like George Washington, who allegedly threw a dollar across the Potomac, but not the length of the river.
 
pocket_aces [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did Santa record that? Listen again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Stephen_Falken: I imagine it would look like whatever the fantasy storyteller wanted to make it look like. But then again, if the story is stupid, hopeless and used to commit all manner of crimes in the world, then who wants to listen to such a sh*t story like that anyway?

Wrong thread?


Is there such a thing as a wrong thread on Fark? I'm guessing that it is rare to be able to prove such a thing without a confession.
 
pocket_aces [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pocket_aces: Did Santa record that? Listen again.


Sorry Foo. Shoulda read slower
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Water can be as tough as concrete if you hit it fast and hard enough. Maybe the river bed did not come into play. Just saying.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Turns out it looks a lot like when Isaac Newton bounces a giant boulder off the bottom of a shallow river.


Username checks out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like it did roll through the river rather than bounce. Trees obscure the view somewhat.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not really

I was wondering more what the US would look like if we took all the money used for religion & sports to use for a socialist system while practicing population control.

And ass eating
I was also wondering about ass eating.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pocket_aces: pocket_aces: Did Santa record that? Listen again.

Sorry Foo. Shoulda read slower


NP.  I'm glad it's not just me.  You want my therapists' number?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I imagine that's what it would look like if the sky wizard took a dump.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can't say "God" subby. It triggers the politically correct!!!!!
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Water can be as tough as concrete if you hit it fast and hard enough.


There is soa "Your Mom" joke in there that I am not twelve enough to make.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Which god?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

offacue: Which god?


Athos, obviously.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is no god. Nitche and Gracho Marx killed him.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: offacue: Which god?

Athos, obviously.


Or Freddie Mercury.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was a Squatch
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badafuco: Badafuco: offacue: Which god?

Athos, obviously.

Or Freddie Mercury.


I hate it when people compare Freddie Mercury to God.
I mean, God is pretty amazing, but he's no Freddie Mercury.
 
