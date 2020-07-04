 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   What? Should we not have used the memorial to a black man killed in police custody to demonstrate choke holds?   (foxnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, Constable, police officers, Police, controversial photos, fourth officer, Police officer, smiling officers, Elijah McClain  
•       •       •

948 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 5:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was that wrong?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There should be a rule where if youre fired from the police you shouldn't be able to join another or work in any type of law enforcement/security again.

The only exception would be being let go because of budget cuts after we defund their asses.

These people just end up in other jurisdictions that protect these monsters from accountability and responsibility. Enough already
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read another article where the FOP was lamenting the lack of "due process" for these officers.  Oh, you mean the one where they were investigated and found to show profoundly poor judgement in what they do while wearing the uniform in making fun of someone who died while in police custody?  Farking POS FOP needs to go.  No, it wasn't criminal, but it was extremely poor judgement and shows that they have no respect for the life that ended while in police custody.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person who hires these people should also get fired.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my side, I feel sorry for them.
They'll probably end up really bored for the next two weeks until they land another police job in another's jurisdiction before even spending all of that month's salary.
:'(
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are farking subhuman scumbags.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fired an officer that they admit had absolutely nothing to do with this? That's not cool.   Splash damage?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I read another article where the FOP was lamenting the lack of "due process" for these officers.  Oh, you mean the one where they were investigated and found to show profoundly poor judgement in what they do while wearing the uniform in making fun of someone who died while in police custody?  Farking POS FOP needs to go.  No, it wasn't criminal, but it was extremely poor judgement and shows that they have no respect for the life that ended while in police custody.


The FOP is a cancer and the biggest thing keeping the police from being respected again. Doesn't matter how sick or heinous a police officer is being, the FOP is always there to make excuses for it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's it, keep pushing ya farkwits.
 
PsychoLaurie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Butterflew: There should be a rule where if youre fired from the police you shouldn't be able to join another or work in any type of law enforcement/security again.

The only exception would be being let go because of budget cuts after we defund their asses.

These people just end up in other jurisdictions that protect these monsters from accountability and responsibility. Enough already


Actually, Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson said yesterday that the one officer who resigned will have it noted that he was "expected to be terminated," and along with the other terminated officers, will never be allowed to work law enforcement in the state of Colorado.

I just moved back to Aurora. Honestly, I think the APD's morale problems stem from ongoing trauma stemming from the Aurora Theatre Shooting.

One APD officer who attended high school with me in Aurora, was tasked with undoing the booby traps the Theatre Shooter created in his apartment. It took weeks of laborious work and not knowing if he would see his family that night. After that was done, my classmate spiraled mentally. Shortly after his divorce, he died by suicide.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I read another article where the FOP was lamenting the lack of "due process" for these officers.  Oh, you mean the one where they were investigated and found to show profoundly poor judgement in what they do while wearing the uniform in making fun of someone who died while in police custody?  Farking POS FOP needs to go.  No, it wasn't criminal, but it was extremely poor judgement and shows that they have no respect for the life that ended while in police custody.


And to add to this, because I'm not sure you mentioned it.. but it is poor judgement to say the least and shows they don't have the mental capacity of what should be required to be a law enforcement officer when they're making fun of something at a memorial site of a ducking person who died in police custody.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't let the 95% of cops who are horrible people ruin it for the 5% who are good.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As someone in Aurora, this police department needs a fresh start. It's beyond corrupt.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
#ACAB
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, same dept which felt the need to bust up a violin vigil: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/v​i​deo/2020/jun/29/elijah-mcclain-vigil-p​olice-pepper-spray-violin-protest
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sirgrim: As someone in Aurora, this police department needs a fresh start. It's beyond corrupt.


it is a problem when the hiring requirements are a high school diploma and a three hour online course and then you get a license to kill. imagine if McDonalds employees could shoot you in the back for complaining about your order being wrong. it is basically the same thing.

hire under qualified people, win stupid prizes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We expect the police to have some common f*cking sense.  Doing this shows you have none at all.  Go be stupid in a different job.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chucknasty: imagine if McDonalds employees could shoot you in the back for complaining about your order being wrong.


It would certainly cut down on the number of karens going crazy because they ordered a large fry, not a small, you incompetent high school drop-out.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: chucknasty: imagine if McDonalds employees could shoot you in the back for complaining about your order being wrong.

It would certainly cut down on the number of karens going crazy because they ordered a large fry, not a small, you incompetent high school drop-out.


I cannot argue that point. I almost wish for it.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Butterflew: There should be a rule where if youre fired from the police you shouldn't be able to join another or work in any type of law enforcement/security again.

The only exception would be being let go because of budget cuts after we defund their asses.

These people just end up in other jurisdictions that protect these monsters from accountability and responsibility. Enough already


Biden's proposed police database will make it harder for bad cops to get rehired, because potentially hiring police departments won't have any excuse for not knowing a new hire's performance record. If your department hires a known thug, your department will be held liable when that thug thugs out on civilians in his custody.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Disgusting pigs.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Butterflew: There should be a rule where if youre fired from the police you shouldn't be able to join another or work in any type of law enforcement/security again.

The only exception would be being let go because of budget cuts after we defund their asses.

These people just end up in other jurisdictions that protect these monsters from accountability and responsibility. Enough already

Biden's proposed police database will make it harder for bad cops to get rehired, because potentially hiring police departments won't have any excuse for not knowing a new hire's performance record. If your department hires a known thug, your department will be held liable when that thug thugs out on civilians in his custody.


But will they care? The settlements don't come out of the department budget, usually the city or county pay them.

Unless it actually impacts the department they really may not care. Make settlements/judgments above a certain amount start impacting their pay, benefits, or retirement, and then you might see some action.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I actually read the comments and they were mostly...sane. Weird.

On another note: How devoid of humanity do you need to be to do some shiat like this?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The story of Elijah McClain's murder affected me even more than the other cop murders. He was autistic, a young man who played the violin for cats at a local animal shelter, who basically begged the cops for his life and amazingly had enough strength to speak out about how much he lived a good life, that he wouldn't hurt a fly; apologized to the cops who killed him, and even said he loved the cops.

Fark those cops who killed Elijah, and these three cops who mock his death. The kid went to the store to buy a drink, and it cost him his life.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: I read another article where the FOP was lamenting the lack of "due process" for these officers.


The union wasn't defending the officer's conduct, they were defending the agreed upon disciplinary process. The interim chief ignored that process in a rush to get these guys fired. What is now possible is that these guys get reinstated with back pay instead of being terminated as they should be.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TomDooley: So, same dept which felt the need to bust up a violin vigil: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/vi​deo/2020/jun/29/elijah-mcclain-vigil-p​olice-pepper-spray-violin-protest


They probably thought it was a typo and it actually was supposed to read violent. That's the problem with a generation raised on bad autocorrect =)
 
FurbyGoneFubar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Butterflew: There should be a rule where if youre fired from the police you shouldn't be able to join another or work in any type of law enforcement/security again.

The only exception would be being let go because of budget cuts after we defund their asses.


The other exception I can see is anyone fired for reporting the activities of their corrupt colleagues.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chucknasty: sirgrim: As someone in Aurora, this police department needs a fresh start. It's beyond corrupt.

it is a problem when the hiring requirements are a high school diploma and a three hour online course and then you get a license to kill. imagine if McDonalds employees could shoot you in the back for complaining about your order being wrong. it is basically the same thing.

hire under qualified people, win stupid prizes.


Really?!? All the departments near me require a 2 year degree and then completing the academy, it's been like that at least 42 years because that's when my FiL graduated the academy. Don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of PoS on the departments here, but at least they aren't completely ignorant idiots.
 
FarketyFarkerson [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: SpaceyCat: I read another article where the FOP was lamenting the lack of "due process" for these officers.

The union wasn't defending the officer's conduct, they were defending the agreed upon disciplinary process. The interim chief ignored that process in a rush to get these guys fired. What is now possible is that these guys get reinstated with back pay instead of being terminated as they should be.


Anyone else ever notice that everyone involved in these situations, from the poor, unarmed victim to the chief of police is expected to react with care, due process and follow the rules?

Everyone, that is, except the cops themselves. They can do whatever the fark they want, including act as judge, jury and literal executioner. Cuz they are ascared.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The FOP is a cancer and the biggest thing keeping the police from being respected again. Doesn't matter how sick or heinous a police officer is being, the FOP is always there to make excuses for it.


I don't see how police get restructured and reformed without making FOP orgs illegal.  Also the contracts these groups negotiated need to be invalidated.

And, yes, they still could collectively bargain, just as a part of a civil worker's union instead.  What we have with the police unions is a street gang with government lobbyists.  They are a threat to the peace of the country.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: SpaceyCat: I read another article where the FOP was lamenting the lack of "due process" for these officers.

The union wasn't defending the officer's conduct, they were defending the agreed upon disciplinary process. The interim chief ignored that process in a rush to get these guys fired. What is now possible is that these guys get reinstated with back pay instead of being terminated as they should be.


Oh heavens, the union will be FORCED to fight to keep the murderers on the job!
 
bigdanc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: I actually read the comments and they were mostly...sane. Weird.

On another note: How devoid of humanity do you need to be to do some shiat like this?


It speaks to how off the rails police culture has gotten.  I can't imagine any decent person doing this but get caught up in a macho culture where killing people is praised and celebrated  and even decent people can get lashed in to doing some really stupid shiat that, if left alone, they'd really regret down the road.

The point is not take mercy on these people because they're just like us, the point is we must act swiftly to crush the poisonous culture.  Sadly some otherwise good people will be crushed with it.
 
Xetal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Butterflew: There should be a rule where if youre fired from the police you shouldn't be able to join another or work in any type of law enforcement/security again.

The only exception would be being let go because of budget cuts after we defund their asses.

These people just end up in other jurisdictions that protect these monsters from accountability and responsibility. Enough already


There should be a national police officer registry that holds your discipline record and can suspend your registry. Remaining compliant on said registry should be mandatory to work as a police officer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They still don't get it . They don't think it's wrong. They think that's just some libby opinion.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is just sickening.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't let the 95% of cops who are horrible people ruin it for the 5% who are good.


Thank you. I was a cop for 9 years. Rose to the rank of Lt. Had to get out because the system is farked and I could change nothing, to my utter frustration. That was back in the 70's and 80's, and I have had lots of therapy since then and am now at peace with myself and my inability. Maui Wowee helps, too.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.