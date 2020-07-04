 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mental Floss)   The worst drivers in America are .... Hold my PBR and let me finish this here headline thing. Whar Illinois? Whar   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Evidence, Anecdotal evidence, Socks, Moving violation, Sock, Safety pin, Driving, third year  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 4:18 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the original source...

Massachusetts performs best. Though people who have to drive every day in Boston may disagree, Massachusetts has the fewest bad drivers in the nation, according to our study. The Bay State ranks within the best 10 states for three of the four metrics we considered, including having the fewest fatalities in the study per 100 million vehicle miles driven.

I've seen this since I lived in Boston twenty years ago. I've been on roads from NYC to LA to the mountains of Yunnan and Borneo, and the only thing preventing MA from going first to worst is the fact that they can't get going fast enough to kill anyone.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MA is the first state that popped into my head.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having driven across 40 of the 50 states during my lifetime I will have to say the worst drivers are in Ohio, Missouri and Oregon.  Once in Dayton, OH I was cruising along at 80 and came across some idiot in the fast lane doing 50.  There was no other traffic around.

In Missouri they were shutting down the right lane and everyone was parked in the left lane.  I took advantage of the empty lane and zipper merged at it's end and the car behind me got all pissy about it.  This is after miles of miles of signs which state "merging traffic?  Use both lanes and zipper merge."  Apparently I was the only one able to read.  Merging excessively early (like five miles early) seems to be exclusively a Midwestern thing.

Oregon same issue.  More lane hogs.

Best states are California, Arizona and Texas.  In Texas "Drive friendly the Texas way" means pull into the breakdown lane and let the person behind you pass.  Just don't speed through the tiny towns.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Louisiana needs to be WAY higher than 11. Horrible drivers, a ton of uninsured vehicles, and drive through daquiris.
Anecdotal and all, but my SO saw a guy in Lafayette LA chasing down his pick up truck that he'd gotten out of to retrieve the cell phone that he dropped. He failed to put it in park before he got out, and it was rolling away when he turned to walk back to it. His truck was in the suicide lane of a main road.
After a few years of living in Lafayette, neither of us was surprised by this.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Maryland? What the hell?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This ranking is based on four metrics: the number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven in each state, DUI arrests per 1000 drivers, the percentage of uninsured drivers, and how often residents Google the terms "speeding ticket" or "traffic ticket."

- how often residents Google the terms "speeding ticket" or "traffic ticket."

That one is just plain farking stupid.

- DUI arrests per 1000 drivers

There is an enforcement level issue here. What portion of impaired drivers are actually being caught in the various states?

- the percentage of uninsured drivers

Got to think about that one a little. Just being uninsured doesn't automatically make someone incapable or careless behind the wheel. One could posit that the very act of being uninsured is an act of negligence. One could then counter that this metric has a bias against states with greater poverty levels.

- number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven

Somewhat worthwhile, at least it's an actual measurable outcome. To really isolate "bad drivers" among such statistics you would need to correct for things not related to driver skill, like population (or more specific, traffic) density.

Overall, their whole approach is hilariously bad, yet this is their fourth annual version of it. It's pretty clearly not an attempt to provide a public benefit by distinguishing states with good drivers vs. those with bad. It's the lowest BS effort to throw together easy-to-acquire numbers that will get puked back up at a high number of click-bait sites in the hope that it will ultimately lead to more customers for their personal finance services.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TomDooley: Having driven across 40 of the 50 states during my lifetime I will have to say the worst drivers are in Ohio, Missouri and Oregon.  Once in Dayton, OH I was cruising along at 80 and came across some idiot in the fast lane doing 50.  There was no other traffic around.

In Missouri they were shutting down the right lane and everyone was parked in the left lane.  I took advantage of the empty lane and zipper merged at it's end and the car behind me got all pissy about it.  This is after miles of miles of signs which state "merging traffic?  Use both lanes and zipper merge."  Apparently I was the only one able to read.  Merging excessively early (like five miles early) seems to be exclusively a Midwestern thing.

Oregon same issue.  More lane hogs.

Best states are California, Arizona and Texas.  In Texas "Drive friendly the Texas way" means pull into the breakdown lane and let the person behind you pass.  Just don't speed through the tiny towns.


I was with you most of the way, but CA is about as bad as it gets for left lane abuse, and the Phoenix valley area is basically what Massholes would be like if they had space to get up to speed. TX doesn't deserve its place on the list tho, and TN absolutely does.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not my fault the slow left lane drivers in Illinois all have Wisconsin plates, subby. If you're in the left lane, you'd better be driving fast enough to overtake the traffic in the right lane in a reasonable amount of time. None of this rolling roadblock shiat that I keep seeing happening.

/Illinois driver
//drives aggressively when needed
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They must not have considered Washington DC and what the fark happened to New Jersey?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MA is the best of the lot?!?!?!  LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

What farking stupid metrics are they using?!  *reads source*  Really?  Yeah, no.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maryland and Ohio were out reenacting scenes from Mad Max while this listicle was being generated.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Based on metrics about being caught.

Ohio is not on the list.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I drive on 285 every day, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Based on metrics about being caught.

Ohio is not on the list.


No metrics on accidents?
TFA said worst not most criminal
 
cirby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The source of that list is QuoteWizard, who also (in a different list) thinks Miami drivers are the fourth BEST.

Which is incredibly stupid.

They need to throw out their metrics and find a new set.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Art of Driving by Black Box Recorder
Youtube Mm_W4r0Fw5g
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know they're trolling because MASSholes are the worst drivers in the country.

/Floridians would be worse, but they're too clueless to be worse, MASSholes are purposefully bad
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cirby:
They need to throw out their metrics and find a new set.

Well you think the same thing about climate change, so you're not exactly a scientist, are you.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Illinois drivers seem to drive just fine in their own state but as soon as they come up to WI it's a shiatshow on wheels.

/my lawn & state, get off it
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boston demands a recount.
Preferably on 128 on a holiday weekend.

Florida reclines in the corner, arms crossed and smiles knowingly.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is Michigan not on that list? Michigan has some of the most suicidal/homicidal drivers I have ever seen.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Goddamn Batman: No Maryland? What the hell?


They had to leave them out - they blew the curve.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Boston demands a recount.
Preferably on 128 on a holiday weekend.

Florida reclines in the corner, arms crossed and smiles knowingly.


MA and AZ are the worst in my limited travels.

London was quite a clusterfark the one time I've been there.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why isn't Utah on this list?
 
dustman81
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Having driven across 40 of the 50 states during my lifetime I will have to say the worst drivers are in Ohio, Missouri and Oregon.  Once in Dayton, OH I was cruising along at 80 and came across some idiot in the fast lane doing 50.  There was no other traffic around.

In Missouri they were shutting down the right lane and everyone was parked in the left lane.  I took advantage of the empty lane and zipper merged at it's end and the car behind me got all pissy about it.  This is after miles of miles of signs which state "merging traffic?  Use both lanes and zipper merge."  Apparently I was the only one able to read.  Merging excessively early (like five miles early) seems to be exclusively a Midwestern thing.

Oregon same issue.  More lane hogs.

Best states are California, Arizona and Texas.  In Texas "Drive friendly the Texas way" means pull into the breakdown lane and let the person behind you pass.  Just don't speed through the tiny towns.


Ohio cops patrol the highways very aggressively. In most states, you're might see a cop in the entire time you're in the state. In Ohio, they'll park at the state line ready and waiting and you'll see more of them every few miles. Locals know this, which is why they drive like they're paranoid of getting a ticket, because they are paranoid of getting a ticket.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought MAssholes were the worst drivers in America too.  Then I moved to Miami.  First day I was there I drove past the scene of a fatal accident.  It didn't get all that better.  I probably saw more accidents there in the year I lived there than I've seen in the rest of my life combined.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Illinois drivers seem to drive just fine in their own state but as soon as they come up to WI it's a shiatshow on wheels.

/my lawn & state, get off it


I have to disagree. Illinois drivers suck EVERYWHERE. Barely a day goes by when some asshat(s) don't know or care that the far left lane is for passing. Not to mention the almost daily accident on I-80 that turns a normally reasonable commute to rubbernecking hell. We just can't have nice things here.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Illinois drivers seem to drive just fine in their own state but as soon as they come up to WI it's a shiatshow on wheels.

/my lawn & state, get off it


WI drivers have one speed regardless of conditions and situation. Clear day, no traffic, 68 mph. Foggy and icy, 68 mph. Construction zone with people working, 68 mph.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I95 runs through the state (yes that includes you, PA) it belongs on the list
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I know they're trolling because MASSholes are the worst drivers in the country.

/Floridians would be worse, but they're too clueless to be worse, MASSholes are purposefully bad


Based on a totally unscientific sample of traffic on the Mass Pike, speeders and weavers are mostly carrying NY or CT plates, or are driving either Benz, Audi or...maybe BMW. And then, there are the Honda and Mazda boy racers.

Also, MA is spotty. People behave pretty well, except when the traffic flow appears to have been designed by the DOT intern. I offer Rt 16 through Wellealey as an example.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: TheFoz: Illinois drivers seem to drive just fine in their own state but as soon as they come up to WI it's a shiatshow on wheels.

/my lawn & state, get off it

I have to disagree. Illinois drivers suck EVERYWHERE. Barely a day goes by when some asshat(s) don't know or care that the far left lane is for passing. Not to mention the almost daily accident on I-80 that turns a normally reasonable commute to rubbernecking hell. We just can't have nice things here.


Heh, fair.

I've driven to Chicago a bunch so what those drivers do is "normal" for them and how Chicago traffic is.  When they drive up to WI it's abnormal for how most of WI drives so it causes problems.

Plenty of terrible drivers in WI as well.  Thankfully I'm working remote and don't have to deal with the Madison Beltline for a while.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Georgia is not on the list? They must have been drunk the last time they hit Atlanta.

I will agree to both Tennessee and Florida. Chattanooga can be downright scary and Nashville has the most outdated roads. Knoxville is almost as bad. Miami has the worst mix of Latin and Elderly and Orlando drivers would just as soon run over you that to yield.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: TheFoz: Illinois drivers seem to drive just fine in their own state but as soon as they come up to WI it's a shiatshow on wheels.

/my lawn & state, get off it

WI drivers have one speed regardless of conditions and situation. Clear day, no traffic, 68 mph. Foggy and icy, 68 mph. Construction zone with people working, 68 mph.


Heh, I wish that were true.

The first dusting of snow turns my 10 minute commute into a 30 minute shiatshow.
 
wee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
List is terrible because Florida isn't #1.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.