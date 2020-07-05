 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   If you're slashing women's tires to get to know them better, you're probably doing it wrong. ///Just slashie sayin'   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Aichi Prefecture, Automobile, Tire, Crime, Wheel, 2015, 43-year-old woman, news report  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It goes both ways.  I've known women who would be into a guy who did that because "he's interesting, and obviously likes me!"
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to sending them unsolicited dick picks on Facebook like a normal person?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: What happened to sending them unsolicited dick picks on Facebook like a normal person?


Fell flat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Harada still wasn't able to hit it off with a single woman."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: It goes both ways.  I've known women who would be into a guy who did that because "he's interesting, and obviously likes me!"


Much like the tires,
She can change him...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: "Harada still wasn't able to hit it off with a single woman."


He should try married women.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: "Harada still wasn't able to hit it off with a single woman."


Some guys just give off that creeper vibe
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Car Trouble?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what, I guess you just can't even talk to women anymore?! Is that it?!?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goodyear?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His schtick was tired.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's part of step three, Nurture Dependence.  Have her car towed or slash her tires so she depends on you for rides.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, nothing says "I love you!" like a restraining order.....
 
