 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Paragliding for couch potatoes   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

665 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 4:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A lot of effort to fark up a peaceful scenic ride. If hang gliding is getting that mundane for you take up, I dunno, sports or something. What are you good at? Go do that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: A lot of effort to fark up a peaceful scenic ride. If hang gliding is getting that mundane for you take up, I dunno, sports or something. What are you good at? Go do that.


Racing.
Dramatic Couch Crash
Youtube 9nGeLEyiUgc
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: A lot of effort to fark up a peaceful scenic ride. If hang gliding is getting that mundane for you take up, I dunno, sports or something. What are you good at? Go do that.


Reminds me of base jumpers, the people who get bored jumping out of airplanes.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I took up paragliding after my brother-in-law turned me on to it.  It's one of the most mentally engaging, yet peaceful things I've done.

It's a lot different paragliding in AZ compared to CA, though.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lardweasel: I took up paragliding after my brother-in-law turned me on to it.  It's one of the most mentally engaging, yet peaceful things I've done.

It's a lot different paragliding in AZ compared to CA, though.


I have an old friend that used to paraglide though Utah and Wyoming.  He'd park his dirt bike out in the desert, drive to the top of the mountain, sail for a few hours, land at his bike, and ride it back to his truck.

Nice hobby, if you have a mountain handy :)
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lardweasel: I took up paragliding after my brother-in-law turned me on to it.  It's one of the most mentally engaging, yet peaceful things I've done.

It's a lot different paragliding in AZ compared to CA, though.


Where is it done in AZ?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that looks kind scary
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: lardweasel: I took up paragliding after my brother-in-law turned me on to it.  It's one of the most mentally engaging, yet peaceful things I've done.

It's a lot different paragliding in AZ compared to CA, though.

Where is it done in AZ?


I sometimes go up to the backside of the Catalinas around Peppersauce.  I'm kinda afraid of doing it on the south face, because the the topography and thermals there strike me as being an insane ride.  Further from home - South Mountain up in S. Phoenix, (not in the summer, though) sometimes just outside of Sierra Vista, and then Prescott has some nice spots for a launch, and one particular nice meadow to land in.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't really look like that will make masturbating more convenient.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that looks kind scary


I seem to notice he's not strapped in?

/that's when I noped away from that picture
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lardweasel: studebaker hoch: lardweasel: I took up paragliding after my brother-in-law turned me on to it.  It's one of the most mentally engaging, yet peaceful things I've done.

It's a lot different paragliding in AZ compared to CA, though.

Where is it done in AZ?

I sometimes go up to the backside of the Catalinas around Peppersauce.  I'm kinda afraid of doing it on the south face, because the the topography and thermals there strike me as being an insane ride.  Further from home - South Mountain up in S. Phoenix, (not in the summer, though) sometimes just outside of Sierra Vista, and then Prescott has some nice spots for a launch, and one particular nice meadow to land in.


Huh.

I've never once seen a paraglider on Mt Lemmon.   Not saying it doesn't happen.  That's pretty cool.

I guess you use the monsoon air flow out of the east for ridge lift?   It's pretty laminar, when it's going that is.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It doesn't really look like that will make masturbating more convenient.


This isn't about you.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Urmuf Hamer: A lot of effort to fark up a peaceful scenic ride. If hang gliding is getting that mundane for you take up, I dunno, sports or something. What are you good at? Go do that.

Racing.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9nGeLEyi​Ugc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Gah.

Those guys looked like they were going about thirty miles an hour before vehicle breakup.

Any survivors?
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lardweasel: I took up paragliding after my brother-in-law turned me on to it.  It's one of the most mentally engaging, yet peaceful things I've done.

It's a lot different paragliding in AZ compared to CA, though.


In one state you can soar with the condors...

You soar with the buzzards in the other
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All it's missing is the bong.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Huh.

I've never once seen a paraglider on Mt Lemmon.   Not saying it doesn't happen.  That's pretty cool.

I guess you use the monsoon air flow out of the east for ridge lift?   It's pretty laminar, when it's going that is.


Egads!  I don't fly down south in the monsoon season.  I'm too new at it (and too old) to have the courage.  My wing is big, lazy and boring and that's how I like to fly.

As far as that nice laminar and smooth sailing with the occasional nice lifts - some of Pusch Ridge is good, but I've never been able to nail down a good spot to launch without worrying about tripping on my turn around. (I'm kind've a klutz)
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rcain: In one state you can soar with the condors...

You soar with the buzzards in the other


Hehehe...  never had the pleasure of either.  The most fun I've had when flying with birds was actually a corvid of some kind or another. It was big, but not overly so and I'm not a bird-watcher or ornithologist so I couldn't tell you exactly what it was.  But that guy actually kept pace, turned when I did and was actually kinda doing some of what I would describe as good-natured farking with me.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lardweasel: studebaker hoch: Huh.

I've never once seen a paraglider on Mt Lemmon.   Not saying it doesn't happen.  That's pretty cool.

I guess you use the monsoon air flow out of the east for ridge lift?   It's pretty laminar, when it's going that is.

Egads!  I don't fly down south in the monsoon season.  I'm too new at it (and too old) to have the courage.  My wing is big, lazy and boring and that's how I like to fly.

As far as that nice laminar and smooth sailing with the occasional nice lifts - some of Pusch Ridge is good, but I've never been able to nail down a good spot to launch without worrying about tripping on my turn around. (I'm kind've a klutz)


I used to fly ultralight airplanes, and during the monsoon, after the tstorms were done, the evening air was some of the best to be had.

Then again I never rode lift except for short periods.  .

Where the heck do you launch in Pusch Ridge?
 
vinn01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.