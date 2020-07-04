 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida sets another record - 11,458   (local10.com) divider line
30
    More: Florida, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Florida Department of Health, Palm Beach County, Florida, Broward County, Broward County, Florida, highest total  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 4:08 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Broward and Miami-Dade counties both hit single day records as well.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Learn to Live* with it

*There's a good chance you may die (especially if hospitals are beyond capacity and medical resources are at critical low levels). But rest assured fearless leader is being tested multiple times a day and has free access to the most advanced medical care on the planet.


Your Government in Action
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If 80% of people test negative, but 20% test positive, would you stand this close to a bunch of strangers in line to be tested?

local10.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DeSantis should be jailed
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this while facing a pneumonia crisis.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump was visited by the ghost of Abe Lincoln the other night. He asked honest Abe "HI, Abe. You were a great president like me, how do I fix this? How can I make America great again?"

Lincoln replied "Go see a play."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.netWake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bowen: If 80% of people test negative, but 20% test positive, would you stand this close to a bunch of strangers in line to be tested?

[local10.com image 380x253]


Hopefully they are using common sense and are 6 feet away, but since this is Florida...

Also, there's a guy with his mask not even on. 🤦♂
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: All this while facing a pneumonia crisis.


What a bunch of hot air, it's clearly a bronchitis issue.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Learn to Live* with it

*There's a good chance you may die (especially if hospitals are beyond capacity and medical resources are at critical low levels). But rest assured fearless leader is being tested multiple times a day and has free access to the most advanced medical care on the planet.


"I don't give a fark.  It doesn't affect me or my donors" coontil it does, of course)

solokumba: DeSantis should be jailed


I don't understand why the governor's residence hasn't been burnt yet.  I would call it self defense.
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Close the airports, rails, ports and road access. Cut them off and let it burn out inside Florida rather than spreading it more. That's pretty much what the tri-State area did.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


True.  But maybe test numbers and case numbers are less important than ICU and death numbers?

The important number is how many in the hospital, and is there still room for you?
At one point, 1/2 the Covid patients in the hospitals didn't come home.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Learn to Live* with it

*There's a good chance you may die (especially if hospitals are beyond capacity and medical resources are at critical low levels). But rest assured fearless leader is being tested multiple times a day and has free access to the most advanced medical care on the planet.


Your Government in Action


Wtf? What about the masks? I thought that was our salvation.

Useless farking rags that allow those with symptoms to move amongst the healthy.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


Believe it or not the epidemiologists who study this sort of thing for a living have, in fact, accounted for this. It's not the number of tests, it's the fraction that come back positive. And that's soaring in places like FL/GA/MS/TX/AZ.

And in bad news today, 500K tests per day is good... except that thanks to Trump the number of new cases has spiralled so catastrophically from all corners that this is no longer enough to seriously try and keep ahead of it. And the labs are now overloaded by the number of tests being requested (as in, the machines can't process them fast enough, not that we don't have swabs), and we are in danger of them no longer being able to return results in a fast enough (~1 day) timespan to be useful for contact tracing.

In other words, for places like Arizona and Florida, the only choice at this point is to revert to total shutdown. And unless there is immediate national action on things like "mandatory masks in all public indoor places no exceptions" soon the rest of the nation will join them.

The only question is, how many people will the Republicans murder before they admit it.

/A lot
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

True.  But maybe test numbers and case numbers are less important than ICU and death numbers?

The important number is how many in the hospital, and is there still room for you?
At one point, 1/2 the Covid patients in the hospitals didn't come home.


Why are the medical people that are definitely exposed allowed to roam amongst the rest of us?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

erik-k: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

Believe it or not the epidemiologists who study this sort of thing for a living have, in fact, accounted for this. It's not the number of tests, it's the fraction that come back positive. And that's soaring in places like FL/GA/MS/TX/AZ.

And in bad news today, 500K tests per day is good... except that thanks to Trump the number of new cases has spiralled so catastrophically from all corners that this is no longer enough to seriously try and keep ahead of it. And the labs are now overloaded by the number of tests being requested (as in, the machines can't process them fast enough, not that we don't have swabs), and we are in danger of them no longer being able to return results in a fast enough (~1 day) timespan to be useful for contact tracing.

In other words, for places like Arizona and Florida, the only choice at this point is to revert to total shutdown. And unless there is immediate national action on things like "mandatory masks in all public indoor places no exceptions" soon the rest of the nation will join them.

The only question is, how many people will the Republicans murder before they admit it.

/A lot


But surely you will agree that less testing = less cases?
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


State over? Virus equals very yes? That's not a good prize!

/But it is a stupid one
//Because the Republicans tried to gaslight a virus
///Shockingly, gaslighting objective reality doesn't work
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LewDux: erik-k: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

Believe it or not the epidemiologists who study this sort of thing for a living have, in fact, accounted for this. It's not the number of tests, it's the fraction that come back positive. And that's soaring in places like FL/GA/MS/TX/AZ.

And in bad news today, 500K tests per day is good... except that thanks to Trump the number of new cases has spiralled so catastrophically from all corners that this is no longer enough to seriously try and keep ahead of it. And the labs are now overloaded by the number of tests being requested (as in, the machines can't process them fast enough, not that we don't have swabs), and we are in danger of them no longer being able to return results in a fast enough (~1 day) timespan to be useful for contact tracing.

In other words, for places like Arizona and Florida, the only choice at this point is to revert to total shutdown. And unless there is immediate national action on things like "mandatory masks in all public indoor places no exceptions" soon the rest of the nation will join them.

The only question is, how many people will the Republicans murder before they admit it.

/A lot

But surely you will agree that less testing = less cases?


Clearly we should stop all testing right?

That's like saying you can prevent a pregnancy if you don't take a pregnancy test.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More and more I am starting to think that Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was not just some hit Hollywood comedy from 1989, that it was in fact a message from the future disguised as a movie. And we totally dropped the ball. If you need proof just look at the sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The first film was most excellent, but we failed to do anything to change our world. As a result you can see the first ripples of degradation of the future by how truly horrible the sequel was. If we had actually listened the sequel would not have been so, well, bogus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: LewDux: erik-k: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

Believe it or not the epidemiologists who study this sort of thing for a living have, in fact, accounted for this. It's not the number of tests, it's the fraction that come back positive. And that's soaring in places like FL/GA/MS/TX/AZ.

And in bad news today, 500K tests per day is good... except that thanks to Trump the number of new cases has spiralled so catastrophically from all corners that this is no longer enough to seriously try and keep ahead of it. And the labs are now overloaded by the number of tests being requested (as in, the machines can't process them fast enough, not that we don't have swabs), and we are in danger of them no longer being able to return results in a fast enough (~1 day) timespan to be useful for contact tracing.

In other words, for places like Arizona and Florida, the only choice at this point is to revert to total shutdown. And unless there is immediate national action on things like "mandatory masks in all public indoor places no exceptions" soon the rest of the nation will join them.

The only question is, how many people will the Republicans murder before they admit it.

/A lot

But surely you will agree that less testing = less cases?

Clearly we should stop all testing right?

That's like saying you can prevent a pregnancy if you don't take a pregnancy test.


See, it wasn't that hard
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [Fark user image image 425x240]


s2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LewDux: Mrtraveler01: LewDux: erik-k: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

Believe it or not the epidemiologists who study this sort of thing for a living have, in fact, accounted for this. It's not the number of tests, it's the fraction that come back positive. And that's soaring in places like FL/GA/MS/TX/AZ.

And in bad news today, 500K tests per day is good... except that thanks to Trump the number of new cases has spiralled so catastrophically from all corners that this is no longer enough to seriously try and keep ahead of it. And the labs are now overloaded by the number of tests being requested (as in, the machines can't process them fast enough, not that we don't have swabs), and we are in danger of them no longer being able to return results in a fast enough (~1 day) timespan to be useful for contact tracing.

In other words, for places like Arizona and Florida, the only choice at this point is to revert to total shutdown. And unless there is immediate national action on things like "mandatory masks in all public indoor places no exceptions" soon the rest of the nation will join them.

The only question is, how many people will the Republicans murder before they admit it.

/A lot

But surely you will agree that less testing = less cases?

Clearly we should stop all testing right?

That's like saying you can prevent a pregnancy if you don't take a pregnancy test.

See, it wasn't that hard


To point out how stupid that argument is? No it wasn't.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: whatisaidwas: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

True.  But maybe test numbers and case numbers are less important than ICU and death numbers?

The important number is how many in the hospital, and is there still room for you?
At one point, 1/2 the Covid patients in the hospitals didn't come home.

Why are the medical people that are definitely exposed allowed to roam amongst the rest of us?


Because they wear N95 masks and practice strict hygiene at work. Did your parents have any kids that lived?
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a block of pork with a smaller block of pork on top of it!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: Mrtraveler01: LewDux: erik-k: LewDux: [Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]Wake up sheeple


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

Believe it or not the epidemiologists who study this sort of thing for a living have, in fact, accounted for this. It's not the number of tests, it's the fraction that come back positive. And that's soaring in places like FL/GA/MS/TX/AZ.

And in bad news today, 500K tests per day is good... except that thanks to Trump the number of new cases has spiralled so catastrophically from all corners that this is no longer enough to seriously try and keep ahead of it. And the labs are now overloaded by the number of tests being requested (as in, the machines can't process them fast enough, not that we don't have swabs), and we are in danger of them no longer being able to return results in a fast enough (~1 day) timespan to be useful for contact tracing.

In other words, for places like Arizona and Florida, the only choice at this point is to revert to total shutdown. And unless there is immediate national action on things like "mandatory masks in all public indoor places no exceptions" soon the rest of the nation will join them.

The only question is, how many people will the Republicans murder before they admit it.

/A lot

But surely you will agree that less testing = less cases?

Clearly we should stop all testing right?

That's like saying you can prevent a pregnancy if you don't take a pregnancy test.

See, it wasn't that hard


That's another way to prevent pregnancy.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.