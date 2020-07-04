 Skip to content
Driver does a Charlottesville on protesters in Seattle
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/wspd2pio/status/1​2​79344889306550275

Trooper confirms car got onto the closed highway, possibly by going the wrong way up an off-ramp.

Driver is in custody and is expected to be charged with multiple felonies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many MAGA stickers were on the bumper of that car?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think he was a MAGA, but what's concerning is the number of trump supporters who are not only cheering at this happening, but openly admit that they support the killing of Americans they don't agree with politically.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: I don't think he was a MAGA, but what's concerning is the number of trump supporters who are not only cheering at this happening, but openly admit that they support the killing of Americans they don't agree with politically.


So he deliberately drove the wrong way up a closed off ramp, and drove at high speed into a crowd of protesters, but he wasn't MAGA?
Please elaborate.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Xai: I don't think he was a MAGA, but what's concerning is the number of trump supporters who are not only cheering at this happening, but openly admit that they support the killing of Americans they don't agree with politically.

So he deliberately drove the wrong way up a closed off ramp, and drove at high speed into a crowd of protesters, but he wasn't MAGA?
Please elaborate.


hey just a hunch, but the guy is being reported as Dawit Kelete , 27 - I would have suspected he'd have strong maga ties and be easy to google if he was a maga terrorist and i can find little if anything on him - just saying that initial reports don't lead me to the conclusion he's a magat.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Xai: I don't think he was a MAGA, but what's concerning is the number of trump supporters who are not only cheering at this happening, but openly admit that they support the killing of Americans they don't agree with politically.

So he deliberately drove the wrong way up a closed off ramp, and drove at high speed into a crowd of protesters, but he wasn't MAGA?
Please elaborate.


Could be MAGA, could be Qanan/Incel, could be Fark-level drunk (hey, 1:40 AM is kind of an early start, but it is the West Coast.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
American Taliban strikes again.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He never should made it to police custody. Should have been dragged from that car and lynched right there so the helicopter could see.
 
