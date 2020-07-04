 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Nursing home posts 'We beat COVID 19' sign out front to lure in customers ...after 26 residents die from the virus   (nj.com) divider line
    Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, resident ofGenesis HealthCare, Nursing home, Brakeley Park Center, home residents, Medicare and Medicaid, New Jersey's list  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rooms for let
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of vacancies!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My MIL is in an independent-living apartment at an assisted living facility.  Before my FIL died we had been looking at a different, closer, arguably better place to move them to.  After COVID and the federal government put some data up regarding it and nursing homes I looked up both of these places and several others, or I tried to at least.

It looks like these sorts of facilities are rules-lawyering their way out of reporting.  Where my MIL is, they are only reporting numbers on the two buildings in the back that have regular skilled-care, no data on the independent-living portion even though the residents have a central kitchen and dining room for meals, vans for being driven around, cleaning services, and alert-bracelets for if they need help.  Several other places in the area are similar, the numbers only reflect the units that have medical personnel making rounds and where the residents are also treated as patients.

The place we were looking to move them into isn't even listed even though they have only one tier of care, where upgrades in the sort of care residents require don't come with increases in price and where there's an on-site pharmacy and medicine dispensary to ensure residents get their meds.

If the sales lady for the unlisted place contacts us to pester again, I'm going to flat out ask her why they aren't even listed in the federal site.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cough cough coughin' on Heaven's door.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they're technically correct. You may not agree with their method but it worked
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Plenty of vacancies!


They've got to get new customers somehow. Their old ones aren't showing up anymore.
 
darwinpolice [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, I guess their number of active cases is probably VERY low at the moment.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Well they're technically correct. You may not agree with their method but it worked


Can't have a COVID-19 outbreak among your patients if they're already dead.

*taps forehead*
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And by "COVID 19," we mean "patients"
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: And by "COVID 19," we mean "patients"


Er...residents? FARK I KEEP RUINING MY JOKES
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The union didn't beat the confederacy without some losses
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds very much as though COVID-19 beat them - with the wet end.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you can't beat'em, join 'em.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Approves
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Plenty of vacancies!

They've got to get new customers somehow. Their old ones aren't showing up anymore.


Thing about nursing homes. No repeat stays.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure, in the same manner as Europe ''beating'' the Black Plague.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah.  The Zapp Brannagin approach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty much a metaphor for America right now.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the same sense as feeding the leopard until it's too fat to hunt is "beating the leopard"
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: The union didn't beat the confederacy without some losses


Curious how many men would've kept enlisting if they knew the numbers though?  Because the Union lost more.  Thankfully when war has to happen, many young men tend to not be forward thinkers.

Kind of wish we could've gotten to abolish slavery without the war.  Seems like there would've been a lot less bitter feelings that lead to KKK, and all the racism since.  However, slavery had to end, and there were people who were willing to kill just to keep other people locked up.  I had a history teacher who said that is how white people enslaved themselves.  How they didn't understand that if they freed the slaves, they too would've been free.
 
