(Daily Express)   Over 65? Want to take a cruise? The EU may make you bring a doctor's note (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
billb [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hear that they are thinking f putting up a wall.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Actually, I don't think it should be limited to those over 65. Everyone should have to. I had to get a note from my vet in order to take my dog through Canada, so why not have a note saying that you're not likely to drop dead or spread disease when you get on a floating petri dish?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turn away fat old Americans.  Prepare to go bankrupt. Your whole clientele is fat old Americans.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Turn away fat old Americans.  Prepare to go bankrupt. Your whole clientele is fat old Americans.


Meh, likely more of a liability issue.

"We advised he not take the cruise based on his medical condition.  He chose to ignore us.  Your estate does not have a civil case, sorry."
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NotARocketScientist: Good. Actually, I don't think it should be limited to those over 65. Everyone should have to. I had to get a note from my vet in order to take my dog through Canada, so why not have a note saying that you're not likely to drop dead or spread disease when you get on a floating petri dish?

hitler would be proud of you.
 
