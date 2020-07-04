 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Want to feel inspired by something patriotic? Here's James Earl Jones reading A Lincoln Portrait with the Seattle Symphony   (youtube.com) divider line
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lincoln was a real Republican who supported states rights and heritage.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Lincoln was a real Republican who supported states rights and heritage.


Unfortunately, James Earl Jones is a current Republican.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Is it now patriotic to celebrate Lincoln, or is he the one who according to a previous Fark thread "approved the mass hangings of 38 Dakota men in the largest mass execution in the history of the United States"?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Wait. Is it now patriotic to celebrate Lincoln, or is he the one who according to a previous Fark thread "approved the mass hangings of 38 Dakota men in the largest mass execution in the history of the United States"?


I live in Mankato we decided it was a major mistake a long time ago
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uncle Tom Jones.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I am your nation's forefather"
"NOOOOOOOOOOOO!"
 
Aaron469
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So Lincoln is no longer canceled?
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's a good one for today by him.

James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass
Youtube 8tTkHJWxfP0
 
Tiamat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
7 mins before wordy goodness starts.

Them wordies am good.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Begoggle: Lincoln was a real Republican who supported states rights and heritage.

Unfortunately, James Earl Jones is a current Republican.


It was the suit wasn't it
The darth consume was cursed
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Costume
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Luke, I borked your mother.

And she never went back.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

croesius: Here's a good one for today by him.

[YouTube video: James Earl Jones Reads Frederick Douglass]


This is the better one to listen to.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Wait. Is it now patriotic to celebrate Lincoln, or is he the one who according to a previous Fark thread "approved the mass hangings of 38 Dakota men in the largest mass execution in the history of the United States"?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.