 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The US -Mexico border has finally been closed, in the Bizzaro World   (msn.com) divider line
33
    More: Ironic, United States, Northern Mexican state of Sonora, Sonoran Health Secretary Enrique Clausen, Mexico, State Health Council, state government, border restrictions, Arizona Daily Star  
•       •       •

1821 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 1:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😆😆😆😆😆😆
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  So all along, Trump was right.  A border wall is going to be built, and Mexico will pay for it.

It won't be facing the way he told us, though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need no steenking plague rat Americanos.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't  blame Mexico for doing what's best for itself but this will help the US more than Mexico probably
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Huh.  So all along, Trump was right.  A border wall is going to be built, and Mexico will pay for it.

It won't be facing the way he told us, though.


Came here to say this.

/How many fingers are left on his monkey's paw?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hans, are we the baddies third world country?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orneryredguy: toraque: Huh.  So all along, Trump was right.  A border wall is going to be built, and Mexico will pay for it.

It won't be facing the way he told us, though.

Came here to say this.

/How many fingers are left on his monkey's paw?


At least the middle one
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"


To Americans coming into Mexico?

Yes.

But you aren't using any sort of mechanical precision with your words and meaning, are you.

Just some sort of vague implication of associated concepts that have no actual relationship.

But good work on your zing. You are preaching to your choir and further cementing the fact that those who disagree with you are right to do so because your conflation of two non-related events are somehow the same thing.

Keep it up.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"


Border closing is something that should be saved for national emergencies.  Capitalist pigs in the neighboring country preferring to hire and grotesquely underpay people with guest worker documentation or no documentation is not a national emergency.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

To Americans coming into Mexico?

Yes.

But you aren't using any sort of mechanical precision with your words and meaning, are you.

Just some sort of vague implication of associated concepts that have no actual relationship.

But good work on your zing. You are preaching to your choir and further cementing the fact that those who disagree with you are right to do so because your conflation of two non-related events are somehow the same thing.

Keep it up.


So Illegals can still come here?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: Hans, are we the baddies third world country?


Realistically, in 2020? Yes to both.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"


This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".
 
links136
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".


Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.


Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's amazing how, when American conservatives whine about undocumented migration, the idea of punishing employers for hiring undocumented workers never comes up.

FOX has programmed its zombies well.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're not sending Mexico our best.  We're sending people with lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with them.  They're bringing coronavirus.  They're covidiots.  They're anti-vaxxers.  And some, I assume, are good people.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2016 - Trump promises travel bans 'until [we] can figure out what's going on.'
2020 - The world bans American travel.

/Seriously, WHO could have seen this coming
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?


Fueled by US dollars, appetite, and bad criminal policy.  Watch those glass walls.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?

Fueled by US dollars, appetite, and bad criminal policy.  Watch those glass walls.


You're not wrong, but Mexico didn't do shiat before 9/11 to tackle it, and now uses the flow of migrants (and quietly, drugs) as a negotiating tool against the USA.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"


yep.  and now it has a reason to.

Mexico really has no issue with migrant workers going to the US.  Why should it have cared before the US became a plague-infested no-man's land?
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

yep.  and now it has a reason to.

Mexico really has no issue with migrant workers going to the US.  Why should it have cared before the US became a plague-infested no-man's land?


Because thousands of people (including children) are hurt by human traffickers? The drugs are just additional shiat on that.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Can't  blame Mexico for doing what's best for itself but this will help the US more than Mexico probably


As far as my understanding, migrant workers generally send a significant portion of their income back to family in their home countries.

Mexico is happy to have the extra income, however they no longer want to risk diseased people (including tourists) crossing south.

/Based on WWZ logic, I have to wonder how Cuba is doing.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: FleshMonkey: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

To Americans coming into Mexico?

Yes.

But you aren't using any sort of mechanical precision with your words and meaning, are you.

Just some sort of vague implication of associated concepts that have no actual relationship.

But good work on your zing. You are preaching to your choir and further cementing the fact that those who disagree with you are right to do so because your conflation of two non-related events are somehow the same thing.

Keep it up.

So Illegals can still come here?


no moreso than before.  Why do you think that's changed?

I mean I'm still waiting on your glorious wall to fix your income inequality and your immigration system.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".


"normal" meaning allowing tourists from the US to Mexican resorts and tourist destinations?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: It's amazing how, when American conservatives whine about undocumented migration, the idea of punishing employers for hiring undocumented workers never comes up.

FOX has programmed its zombies well.


This. Conservative ideology is one of the most broken things I've ever seen. It's shocking how brainwashed these folks are. Like this whole, "the slave owners were Democrat's thing" treating them as if the ideologies of the parties hasn't changed in over a century.

If they were Democrats, why aren't you a Democrat now, since you're fighting for all these Democrat statues and flying the flag of Democrats."
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?


yep because everyone knows that ALL drugs in the US come from Mexico.

lol

/how many meth labs have blown up in the South so far this year.
//didn't know Perdue was a Mexican company.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: KitchenBacon: ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?

Fueled by US dollars, appetite, and bad criminal policy.  Watch those glass walls.

You're not wrong, but Mexico didn't do shiat before 9/11 to tackle it, and now uses the flow of migrants (and quietly, drugs) as a negotiating tool against the USA.


9/11??

Forget it, he's rolling...
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: KitchenBacon: ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?

Fueled by US dollars, appetite, and bad criminal policy.  Watch those glass walls.

You're not wrong, but Mexico didn't do shiat before 9/11 to tackle it, and now uses the flow of migrants (and quietly, drugs) as a negotiating tool against the USA.


you notice how police in the US always arrest prostitutes but almost never the customers.  Same logic applies to US industry.

When ICE and the DOJ start shutting down te farms in Steve King's district, especially Nunez's "family farm" then you might have a point.

Until ALL US businesses which profit from illegal immigrants themselves are shut down permanently when ICE raids occur, you've got nothing.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: ColonelCathcart: KitchenBacon: ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?

Fueled by US dollars, appetite, and bad criminal policy.  Watch those glass walls.

You're not wrong, but Mexico didn't do shiat before 9/11 to tackle it, and now uses the flow of migrants (and quietly, drugs) as a negotiating tool against the USA.

9/11??

Forget it, he's rolling...


You didn't know that Mexico was pressured to step up the fight against their drug problem after 9/11?

https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/IMG/pd​f​/drogue-terreur.pdf
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: WonderDave1: ColonelCathcart: KitchenBacon: ColonelCathcart: links136: gar1013: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

This.

No farking aid to them, and a tax on wire transfers to them if they let things return to "normal".

Okay country that invaded Iraq, put the sub prime mortgages fraud on the world and is now leading the world in zoonotic virus cases.

Right, let's punish Mexico for not revolving around us like good spics.

Or maybe not allowing their own citizens to engage in mass human and drug trafficking?

Fueled by US dollars, appetite, and bad criminal policy.  Watch those glass walls.

You're not wrong, but Mexico didn't do shiat before 9/11 to tackle it, and now uses the flow of migrants (and quietly, drugs) as a negotiating tool against the USA.

9/11??

Forget it, he's rolling...

You didn't know that Mexico was pressured to step up the fight against their drug problem after 9/11?

https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf​/drogue-terreur.pdf


To be fair, my girlfriend technically pressured me to clean up the garage after 9/11, but I usually just refer to it as "last weekend". But, I guess I could draw that equivalency.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: the voice of raisin: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

yep.  and now it has a reason to.

Mexico really has no issue with migrant workers going to the US.  Why should it have cared before the US became a plague-infested no-man's land?

Because thousands of people (including children) are hurt by human traffickers? The drugs are just additional shiat on that.


yes, but that's not why ICE raids happen.

and if the US really cared about human trafficking from/through Mexico, it would disband and rebuild both ICE and the Border Patrol as professional oorganizations worthy of respect.

Most of the trafficing occurs because Border Patrol allows it to happen based on graft and greed.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: ColonelCathcart: the voice of raisin: ColonelCathcart: In other news, "México could have closed its border anytime it wanted"

yep.  and now it has a reason to.

Mexico really has no issue with migrant workers going to the US.  Why should it have cared before the US became a plague-infested no-man's land?

Because thousands of people (including children) are hurt by human traffickers? The drugs are just additional shiat on that.

yes, but that's not why ICE raids happen.

and if the US really cared about human trafficking from/through Mexico, it would disband and rebuild both ICE and the Border Patrol as professional oorganizations worthy of respect.

Most of the trafficing occurs because Border Patrol allows it to happen based on graft and greed.


Most of the trafficking occurs before they get to the USA. The whole Coyote system?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.