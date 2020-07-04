 Skip to content
(CNN)   A record number of people will lose a finger this year
34
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mostly children, the ignorant and the unlucky.  Not so Csb: worst one I ever saw, more than forty years ago. A boat, full, professionally staged, detonation sequenced and remotely controlled, anchored in the middle of 100 acre lake. Very early on, one of the pyrotechnics misfired. Lit the whole boat and shiat was flying in all directions. Most had no time to react. A fellow high school kid, about 40 ft from where I was, quite a lovely young woman, struck and stuck in the face.  Tragic.  The injuries and property damage costs from this stupid dangerous crap are not worth it. They should not be consumer products.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some folks'll never lose a toe, but then again some folks'll

Fark user image
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One can only hope so.

/Dog is losing his mind
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? We usually have dozens of fireworks vendors, and this year we have one. This is the 1st time in 35 years I haven't purchased fireworks. I don't even have snaps.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, finger blasting?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm waiting until the end of the weekend for the sales.  Going to pick up a pile of stuff in the hope I can set it off November 3rd
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I'm waiting until the end of the weekend for the sales.  Going to pick up a pile of stuff in the hope I can set it off November 3rd


Oh, you can. It's just a matter of: will you set it off in celebration, or as a quick way to suicide?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I'm waiting until the end of the weekend for the sales.  Going to pick up a pile of stuff in the hope I can set it off November 3rd


Or the 5th if you feel like trolling the UK
 
nobody11155
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA - because there's a shortage in supply.  So the record would be fewest?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not THIS guy!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boogaloo is likely hoarding fireworks to make bombs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not my bird finger!  I use that every day!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"But imports from China, which supplies more than 90% of the world's fireworks, stalled earlier this year, and industry leaders expect a supply shortage in coming days."

For as long as I can remember, fireworks were "made in China".  Any farkers remember when Nixon went to China, and did we get Chinese fireworks before that?  I remember it being "always", but I didn't have fireworks/couldn't read even a few years after 1972.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FIRE CRACKERS THE SILENT KILLER


FIRE CRACKERS THE SILENT KILLER
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, it seems that Honor, Duty, and Service are made in China.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Really? We usually have dozens of fireworks vendors, and this year we have one. This is the 1st time in 35 years I haven't purchased fireworks. I don't even have snaps.


How about huskerdos? Huskerdon'ts?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: For as long as I can remember, fireworks were "made in China".


Fark user image
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I'm waiting until the end of the weekend for the sales.  Going to pick up a pile of stuff in the hope I can set it off November 3rd


Don't expect a winner November 3rd, even if ends up a Biden blowout.

/because the mail in ballots
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Boogaloo is likely hoarding fireworks to make bombs.


Now that's a crowd seriously needing a reduction of digits.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sparklers are small welding torches and if they are in the hands of kids are real dangerous. I almost got hit in the eye by a kid waving one around.

The other thing is the small shells have to go in the tube the correct way or its going to explode. They are not
supposed to be held in your hand and thrown. The long fuse burns slow for about 2 seconds and then the rest of it goes in a flash. Drunk person I know had the fuse burn across his palm and then the shell blew up as he dropped it. Ouch.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Really? We usually have dozens of fireworks vendors, and this year we have one. This is the 1st time in 35 years I haven't purchased fireworks. I don't even have snaps.


Meanwhile, in Droughtsville, NM, there's the shipping container/shop on Main Street, the stuff in Walmart, the stuff in the Walmart parking lot, and I think two or three other parking lot vendors throughout town.

Meanwhile, I can't find regular GOEX black powder for my musket anymore.  It's down to one vendor in the state, who sells powder in ten-pound increments.
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.goerie.com/business/20180​7​01/chinese-businessman-became-supplier​-of-pyrotechnics
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure everyone will finger out the best course of action. And not let things get blown out of proportion.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where the good, finger folks find out what it's like to sit in an emergency room with potential COVID-19 carriers.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some folks'll never lose a toe, but then again some folks'll

Came for this, leaving satisfied.


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They can't run out soon enough in my neighborhood.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

12349876: Glockenspiel Hero: I'm waiting until the end of the weekend for the sales.  Going to pick up a pile of stuff in the hope I can set it off November 3rd

Don't expect a winner November 3rd, even if ends up a Biden blowout.

/because the mail in ballots


Yeah, it will take a while for states that are new at the concept.  For the five that have been doing it for years, no problem.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't buy any this year, I usually have a decent display with multiple Mortars' set w/delays. My neighbors in the area must have spent a LOT of Money, they were firing stuff off for a couple hours last night.

Instead i bought myself a new Mower.
Sent my wife to go pick it up from Menards (won't fit in my little Crossfire)
she called telling me they don't sell that brand.
Long Story short....I asked the Lowes employee to send my wife across the road to Menards.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Running out of fireworks? How un-American. Let me go pick up my eyes, since they rolled so damn hard they fell out of my head.

Outside of the town fireworks, Darwin's favorite holiday can go fark the hell off. For most, this holiday has no other real significance than yet another excuse to drink all day and blow shiat up.
 
