(KXLY Spokane)   Who had "giant rock slide" on their 2020 bingo card?   (kxly.com) divider line
    Sheep Creek area of Idaho County, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho  
posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 12:11 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One does not simply detour in Idaho mountains
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had "face of Lincoln slides off Mount Rushmore, crushes Trump". Did I win?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's going to say a bunch of Hail Marys when she gets home.  You just know she is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rockslide trifecta in play?

For the isolationists: one killed ≈200 in Myanmar this week.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, no detour in that area.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiseolddude: Yup, no detour in that area.


Sure there is. It just adds about 450 miles to your trip.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happens a lot in the winter here in NorCal. It's not unusual for Humboldt County to be completely cut off for days until at least one of the roads can be cleared. Only way in or out is by air or sea.

It is unusual to see something like this in the summer.

Damn.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unless the Giant Meteor strike counts as a "giant rock slide."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes! The truck with free face masks is not going to make it to Boise :-(
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are always detours, in this case its 6 or 7 hundred miles out of the way.

Cool video though.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She's going to say a bunch of Hail Marys when she gets home.  You just know she is.


Did she say "this is not the way you come" at the end? I'm thinking she's not saying a bunch of Hail Marys, just "oh god, oh god, oh god!".
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"This is not the way to come", well, actually...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: Yup, no detour in that area.


Pollock Road?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Picture of slide

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Marcus Aurelius: She's going to say a bunch of Hail Marys when she gets home.  You just know she is.

Did she say "this is not the way you come" at the end? I'm thinking she's not saying a bunch of Hail Marys, just "oh god, oh god, oh god!".


Look, we all deal with stress differently.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crap. I picked "giant boulderslide".
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was it a giant rock slide the size of a small rock slide?

How close to Boulder was it?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Send Val and Earl.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Was it a giant rock slide the size of a small rock slide?

How close to Boulder was it?


Yes :P
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: It is unusual to see something like this in the summer.

Damn.


Not really, with the water in the cracks evaporating and building pressure in the hot summer heat. Unstable hill is unstable.

Theire still clearing Hwy 20, above Marblemont in Washington (NO! The OTHER Washington) for the last month
 
