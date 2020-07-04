 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   So no one really falls for the Nigerian email scam, right? Right?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Bank, E-mail, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cheque, Wire transfer, Banking, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, Money  
•       •       •

1381 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 12:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even Nixon's Head fell for the Scammers.

And Trump is no Nixon, so I will assume that he just conveyed America to Nigeria or somewhere Shiathole, without reading the thread or the article to spoil my post-Truth immaculate conception.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are days where I wish I had more time. As it is, I get very few of those, and very few spam calls. I get the occasional call or voice mail that the IRS is after me and the sheriff will have warrants for my arrest, or the current credit card robo call. 

More adventures in replying to spam | James Veitch
Youtube C4Uc-cztsJo
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."


They've found that the more sophisticated you make the scam, the worse you profit.  This particular bit of chicanery requires a particularly dumb farker to work.  So, making the premise particularly idiotic winnows the target pool down to just the ones it will work on.  Everyone else goes "This is some weak-ass dumb shiat.  Who would fall for it?" before deleting the email.  Which helps the scammers.  Anyone with doubts or reservations might pull out after the scammer has invested time and effort into the meat of the pantomime.  If you respond to them, you are self-selecting as worth their time and effort.

And the cute part is that if you fall for it once, and get burned, you are more likely to fall for it again, not less.  So, repeated email-blasts are still profitable.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."

They've found that the more sophisticated you make the scam, the worse you profit.  This particular bit of chicanery requires a particularly dumb farker to work.  So, making the premise particularly idiotic winnows the target pool down to just the ones it will work on.  Everyone else goes "This is some weak-ass dumb shiat.  Who would fall for it?" before deleting the email.  Which helps the scammers.  Anyone with doubts or reservations might pull out after the scammer has invested time and effort into the meat of the pantomime.  If you respond to them, you are self-selecting as worth their time and effort.

And the cute part is that if you fall for it once, and get burned, you are more likely to fall for it again, not less.  So, repeated email-blasts are still profitable.


I worked in the financial fraud investigation field for years. I've seen a lot of different scams where people have lost money.  In a lot of instances it really came down to greed of the victim. 1000% return in six weeks with no risk? Sounds awesome, where should I send the money!! In almost all cases, the slightest bit of due diligence would have revealed it to be a complete fraud.

I saw someone lose seven figures because they were searching online for the highest rate CD they could find and wired money to one that was offering an impossibily high rate.

Another one was a person that fell victim to the Jamaican lottery scam. We asked if the person had ever been to Jamaica or bought a lottery ticket based in Jamaica. They said no. Ummm, so how exactly could you have won money in a lottery there?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."

They've found that the more sophisticated you make the scam, the worse you profit.  This particular bit of chicanery requires a particularly dumb farker to work.  So, making the premise particularly idiotic winnows the target pool down to just the ones it will work on.  Everyone else goes "This is some weak-ass dumb shiat.  Who would fall for it?" before deleting the email.  Which helps the scammers.  Anyone with doubts or reservations might pull out after the scammer has invested time and effort into the meat of the pantomime.  If you respond to them, you are self-selecting as worth their time and effort.

And the cute part is that if you fall for it once, and get burned, you are more likely to fall for it again, not less.  So, repeated email-blasts are still profitable.


They'll actually include intentional misspellings and grammatical errors in these emails to make sure that the people who respond to them are really, really stupid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh god don't tell me that Trump...

>clicks link<

Premier league and biglaw? Thank the gods!

It's a pretty bad sign when I read a Fark headline like that and just assume it involves the President.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just had some people get scammed on craigslist showing up to my vacation rental wondering how to get it. I felt bad for them..but seriously...who books a rental , pay first, never get a phone number or meet the people on Craigslist????
One thing to note, it is a pain in the ass to get a fake post taken down on CL. fark those guys.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jake_lex: They'll actually include intentional misspellings and grammatical errors in these emails to make sure that the people who respond to them are really, really stupid.


that sounds like some biz I should get into
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."


Cool!
Here's my bank account number: 5369-467463-23288
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Knowing Americans, it works a WHOLE LOT.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Oh god don't tell me that Trump...

>clicks link<

Premier league and biglaw? Thank the gods!

It's a pretty bad sign when I read a Fark headline like that and just assume it involves the President.


Trump would probably give the the keys to the US Treasury main account.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The problem with scams is that they do bulk contact. Just like the lottery you only need to win once. So unfortunately yes there are people who fall for it. You only need one victim. Or three.
 
tkgeisha
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Saw it happen a few times when I worked at a place that had Western Union. One I was able to prevent, another lady sent and sent money and we kept asking her if she knew the people and was sure about it. Showed up one day saying we were right and she lost her money.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."


Yeah, this doesn't sound like that at all.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:
Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, who went by the name Ray Hushpuppi

Who names themselves after food? How bizzare.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Oh god don't tell me that Trump...

>clicks link<

Premier league and biglaw? Thank the gods!

It's a pretty bad sign when I read a Fark headline like that and just assume it involves the President.


If it was him I expected that he'd given away North Dakota to a scammer thinking that it was a down payment on Greenland.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every Trumper would fall for the scam.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A few months ago I tried to sell some furniture on Craigslist. Evidently, the furniture section is a huge farking magnet for scammers.

Anyway, I was bored and played along with some of them for a while. Got to the point where one of them wanted to send me a cashiers check, so I gave him the name and address of one of Oregon's derpier state senators.

The scammer sent the (obviously fake) check, gave me a tracking number, and confirmed that it arrived. I promptly blocked his number and email.

I really hope Senator Brian Boquist tried to deposit that check.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: phalamir: Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."

They've found that the more sophisticated you make the scam, the worse you profit.  This particular bit of chicanery requires a particularly dumb farker to work.  So, making the premise particularly idiotic winnows the target pool down to just the ones it will work on.  Everyone else goes "This is some weak-ass dumb shiat.  Who would fall for it?" before deleting the email.  Which helps the scammers.  Anyone with doubts or reservations might pull out after the scammer has invested time and effort into the meat of the pantomime.  If you respond to them, you are self-selecting as worth their time and effort.

And the cute part is that if you fall for it once, and get burned, you are more likely to fall for it again, not less.  So, repeated email-blasts are still profitable.

I worked in the financial fraud investigation field for years. I've seen a lot of different scams where people have lost money.  In a lot of instances it really came down to greed of the victim. 1000% return in six weeks with no risk? Sounds awesome, where should I send the money!! In almost all cases, the slightest bit of due diligence would have revealed it to be a complete fraud.

I saw someone lose seven figures because they were searching online for the highest rate CD they could find and wired money to one that was offering an impossibily high rate.

Another one was a person that fell victim to the Jamaican lottery scam. We asked if the person had ever been to Jamaica or bought a lottery ticket based in Jamaica. They said no. Ummm, so how exactly could you have won money in a lottery there?


My father worked for a bank for decades, mostly small local branches. Back in the eighties, a business customer showed him one of these actual letters and asked him if was a solid investment idea. My father's response was that if some minuscule chance the investment actually returned money, it was guaranteed to be from criminal sources, and if that didn't bother the customer then he should take his business elsewhere.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: There are days where I wish I had more time. As it is, I get very few of those, and very few spam calls. I get the occasional call or voice mail that the IRS is after me and the sheriff will have warrants for my arrest, or the current credit card robo call. 

[YouTube video: More adventures in replying to spam | James Veitch]


Yeah I am on dialysis so I have nothing but time most days. When they call I string them along for as long as possible. Interestingly since I started this I have gotten fewer and fewer calls. Now I rarely get one.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."

Cool!
Here's my bank account number: 5369-467463-23288


Weird, fark must not have the filter in place for back account numbers the way it has filters to block socisl security numbers and passwords.

I'll test it by typing out my ss# and password to see if Fark blocks it.

SS:***-**-****
Fark password:*********
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: talkertopc: Officer Barrelroll: You wouldn't keep getting the emails if the scam wasnt working somewhere.

Granted, this was a little more sophisticated than the usual "Hello, I am Prince Namabooty. You have a rich relative that has passed away and we need your bank information to transfer you your millions."

Cool!
Here's my bank account number: 5369-467463-23288

Weird, fark must not have the filter in place for back account numbers the way it has filters to block socisl security numbers and passwords.

I'll test it by typing out my ss# and password to see if Fark blocks it.

SS:***-**-****
Fark password:*********


Awesome!

Glad to know Fark still has protective filters in place.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why would this idiot fly to the U.S. knowing damn well he's probably a huge target?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You just know it Norwich that got scammed. Those poor folks just can't catch a break.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I worked on an email issue for a client back around 2007 or 2008 and noticed a very obvious discussion with a Nigerian scammer. I let him know it wasn't legit but the client got upset and called me jealous that they reached out to him instead of me to disperse the millions of dollars.  I even printed out a document with info and implored him to research further.

He came in to my store about 2 months later with a different computer issue and apologized for how he treated me and admitted he lost over 30 grand in multiple stages to multiple scammers before he gave up on ever seeing a dime.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm torn by these scammers. Hats off to them for being able to make the money they do by preying on stupid people.

I also happen to think it's disgusting and sad that the people who are getting taken advantage of are usually people in bad situations who are desperate to get out of them.

If only there were some way to just target stupid rich people. Guess I'll have to run for Congress in Florida.
 
sambluesnark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hell, the Cheney-Rumsfeld-Bush administration fell for a Nigerian Letter. Otherwise, why all the fuss and bother about "Yellow Cake Uranium".

On a more personal note; the last ex-Mrs Bluesnark has been receiving a fairly substantial alimony/maintenance/allowance since our divorce in '03. Unfortunately for her, dementia runs hard through her family. When it became apparent that she was no longer able to make sound decisions, a couple of the Bluesnarkettes moved to take over her business dealings and financial matters.

After Finding all her paperwork, Then organizing it; they went through it a line at a time. Out of 17 years of monthly payments, they could not account for most of it. One of the things they did find in her mail were large numbers of solicitations from J Olsteen's Mega scam.

So, it's not just them furriner's taking advantage of people.

If you have a relative or friend who starts behaving strangely about their money. Talk to them casually. You might save them in more than one way.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not a scam

Nigel Saladu
Youtube sCG-5fluNPo
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a cousin who was getting ready to fall for a Russian natural gas scam.  He got pretty ridiculed by family and friends for even looking into it. My only question to my cousin was "These dudes are in Russia and there are over 300,000,000 in the US, why the hell did they did they pick you?"

He told me "They heard good things about me".
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The instant I have to do anything to get anything for free, I am not doing that, especially if it means sending money.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.