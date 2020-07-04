 Skip to content
(UPI)   Maybe it's time to rethink your fishing methods if all you're catching is rusty hand grenades using magnets   (upi.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When blast fishing goes wrong.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

6nome: I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.


Think of it as similar to the Peruvian Otter Squat but with ketchup instead of caramel sauce.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A Michigan man magnet fishing in the Grand River in November 2019 made a similarly startling discovery when he pulled up a German grenade from the World War I era.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the object, a German Granatenwerfer mortar, was unlikely to still be dangerous, but officers destroyed it in a controlled explosion as a precaution.

Pfew, talk about overshooting the target.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All that I've caught so far is iron ore.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

6nome: I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.


It's anal src with someone who has severe IBS. After you pull out your "pin", you have five seconds to run away before a massive explosion.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: 6nome: I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.

It's anal src with someone who has severe IBS. After you pull out your "pin", you have five seconds to run away before a massive explosion.


Also "anal sex". I assume I'm not the only one here who spends more time coding HTML than getting laid:(
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Depending upon diet, cat poo can be attracted by magnets.

I know this because when my dad taught me how to gold mine he first showed me how to attract iron fragments in a river bed using a magnet on a string. I took that to school to use in the sandbox.

farking disgusting and all the cats and teachers should have been fired.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So far no one has found the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

6nome: I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.


It's not!

comicsalliance.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe they're trying to catch steelhead trout.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like his fishing method is working as intended.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: 6nome: I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.

It's anal src with someone who has severe IBS. After you pull out your "pin", you have five seconds to run away before a massive explosion.


No, that's not right. A rusty hand grenade is a reach-around while rubbing the complimentary nipple, all while wearing welding gloves, or if you're adventurous, Roto gloves.
 
Nullav
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But what if I'm only fishing ironically?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Prof. Frink: 6nome: I'm not saying "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act, but "rusty hand grenade" sounds like a sex act.

It's anal src with someone who has severe IBS. After you pull out your "pin", you have five seconds to run away before a massive explosion.

Also "anal sex". I assume I'm not the only one here who spends more time coding HTML than getting laid:(


Joke's on you! I spend zero time doing either!
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We were given clear instructions to step away from it and wait for police to arrive," Maarit Juutilainen said.

Kids listening to instructions? I guess if we weren't sure given their names, we can now say without a doubt this wasn't in the US.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What kinda hand grenade uses magnets?
 
