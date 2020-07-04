 Skip to content
(PennLive)   "We ain't paying crap" declares local idiot of the fines incurred while operating Dine in restaurant during shutdown   (pennlive.com) divider line
63
    More: Stupid, Restaurant, United States, Facebook, MySpace, Fine, restaurant's owners, Social network service, Mike Mangano  
•       •       •

1023 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 9:52 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing they take the same approach to all "gub'mint regalayshun," especially when it comes to things like storing food at correct temperatures and making sure their tipped waitstaff is paid properly.

Oh, and this photo is from July 2nd.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's time for Mexico and Canada to build a wall.  Don't worry, we'll pay. Wall jumpers will be asked nicely to leave.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shut them down, also use civil forfeiture for something good for once and confiscate their cooking range/equipment, so they don't have a choice to do it again.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno if this is going to go as well as he might think.

COVID isn't partisan.

The only reason that my joint is open, is because our state opened incrementally, and even still, we're taking extreme precautions, with the staff and clientele. We don't want to risk our staff, or our customers. And for the record: wearing a mask in a kitchen is not exactly a fun thing, but it's necessary right now, and I'd rather be a little uncomfortable than out of a job, which this fella and his staff may soon be forced to find out. It sucked being closed for nearly three months, but that was the price we paid to open now. If y'all ain't willing to put in the work...well, I think your transmission rates speak for themselves.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only there were some department that could, for reasons of protecting the public health, shut them down.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article is unclear to me. I see that they had their license revoked, but did they ignore that and stay open anyway?

And if they are reopening tomorrow, maybe have a provision in the laws that if you get shut down, you have to have your fines paid before reopening otherwise what's the incentive?

I'm all for them suffering the most severe punitive damages possible as a reminder that reality exists outside their own heads.

The Imperial Guard Song
Youtube r_2Jduxc2P8
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They don't understand who they're dealing with here," Mangano said in the Facebook video. "We are upright standing people, just coming to work and doing our thing."

Translation:  "We're white and own a business.  How dare they think the rules apply to us?"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 850x755]


Hugs Very OK = we're lecherous creeps that will honk your boob and grab your ass then act all surprised when you complain about it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're on the side of the virus.  No measure is too harsh.  Fine them, take all their stuff.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was appalled & horrified at the time but I'm beginning to come around to the Chinese idea of welding doors shut...
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their FB page is quite open to the public for posting.

My favorite comment so far has been someone encouraging them to shut down their GoFundMe since they've already said that they aren't planning to pay the fines. They don't want to do that for some reason.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10k, that's peanuts compared to what they're gonna have to pay their lawyers.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These idiots are only a few miles down the road from me.  The GOP are crazy enough as it is but the Central PA Republicans like to have their volume turned up to 11 24/7.  Morons like this are going to get us back in quarantine.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're on the side of the virus.  No measure is too harsh.  Fine them, take all their stuff.


Law & Order! These scofflaws are just what Trump had in mind when he said we aren't going to stand for this dangerous disregard for the law any longer. Send in the tanks!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x755]


By Grab Bars Hammer, what's a virus?

Fark user image
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are the odds on their having been first in line for the PPP loans? Not very bootstrappy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suck on it, spaghetti bender, it's your own damn fault for being stupid.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm guessing they take the same approach to all "gub'mint regalayshun," especially when it comes to things like storing food at correct temperatures and making sure their tipped waitstaff is paid properly.

Oh, and this photo is from July 2nd.

[Fark user image 475x561]


Howcome the cops aren't there deploying tear gas on these protestors? Such a mystery.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are upright standing people

Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't think your level of evolution has progressed that far yet
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think Penn has some bizarre liquor laws for license holders. Pull the license to sell  for failure to pay fine and if they continue to sell, it gets to criminal actions and arrest the owners and give them a lifetime ban from holding a liquor license.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From the Twitbooks:

"Welcome to the Freedom Cafe! We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food.We encourage employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom, but understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands. It is not our place to tell them what to do.We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165 degrees. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100 degrees is sufficient, and we do not want to encroach on their beliefs.Some of our cooks may prefer to use the same utensils for multiple ingredients, including ingredients some customers are allergic to. That is a cook's right to do so.Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands can't touch your food. We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean.Water temperature and detergent are highly personal choices, and we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they'd prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth.Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning. We think you'll agree that it's a small price to pay for the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do - and especially not for the silly reason of keeping strangers healthy."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF Fark, I added linespace between paragraphs...
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pueblonative: "They don't understand who they're dealing with here," Mangano said in the Facebook video. "We are upright standing people, just coming to work and doing our thing."

Translation:  "We're white and own a business.  How dare they think the rules apply to us?"


Party of "law and order" might be a wee bit hypocritical.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: WTF Fark, I added linespace between paragraphs...


Fark was exercising its right to use its own line spacing.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surely they aren't still insured. Right?

Liability lawsuits, in general, have not even begun to fly around yet.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"What they gonna do, shut us down?"

Followed shortly by:

"I can't believe they shut us down".
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If this was a movie, this is the point where you insert a smash cut with a title card, "TWO WEEKS LATER"
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I think Penn has some bizarre liquor laws for license holders. Pull the license to sell  for failure to pay fine and if they continue to sell, it gets to criminal actions and arrest the owners and give them a lifetime ban from holding a liquor license.


Works for me.  I've had enough of these "tyranny" and :muh freedumbs" assholes.  Grow the fark up.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
GoFundMe for their legal defense in 3...2...1...
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: If this was a movie, this is the point where you insert a smash cut with a title card, "TWO WEEKS LATER"


And footage of this loudmouth on a ventilator?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sillydragon: GoFundMe for their legal defense in 3...2...1...


Getting gullible morons to finance your psycoses is a longstanding christian conservative tradition.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fortunately they saw their president call wearing a mask PC on the television so obviously this is fine.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

And tay there until you pay your fines with interest.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Local restaurant violates health code and refuses to do anything about it.  How is this different than if they had a rat hive in the kitchen?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sillydragon: GoFundMe for their legal defense in 3...2...1...


According to their fb page you're already late

If you're an American conservative you're either a grifter or a mark. Or both
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Alphax: [Fark user image image 850x755]

By Grab Bars Hammer, what's a virus?

[Fark user image 140x83]


I'm more curious about "the best electric chair ever"
 
wingnut396
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: From the Twitbooks:

"Welcome to the Freedom Cafe! We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food.We encourage employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom, but understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands. It is not our place to tell them what to do.We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165 degrees. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100 degrees is sufficient, and we do not want to encroach on their beliefs.Some of our cooks may prefer to use the same utensils for multiple ingredients, including ingredients some customers are allergic to. That is a cook's right to do so.Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands can't touch your food. We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean.Water temperature and detergent are highly personal choices, and we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they'd prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth.Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning. We think you'll agree that it's a small price to pay for the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do - and especially not for the silly reason of keeping strangers healthy."


Germ theory is just another ivory tower "theory" after all.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The accelerationist dipshiattery burns.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I think Penn has some bizarre liquor laws for license holders. Pull the license to sell  for failure to pay fine and if they continue to sell, it gets to criminal actions and arrest the owners and give them a lifetime ban from holding a liquor license.


Not at all bizarre.  I have made MANY referrals and administrative complaints against liquor licenses in FL for everything from failure to pay/file state tax to morals violations.  State can pierce the corporate shield and pursue criminal against the owners/responsible parties if they continue.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Local restaurant violates health code and refuses to do anything about it.  How is this different than if they had a rat hive in the kitchen?


It's not. My guess is that next week he'll be ordered closed or have his license suspended.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Translation:

I'm too entitled to end up poor! Reality isn't supposed to effect ME.

/this is only supposed to happen to those people
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark, pretty sure that should have been affect
/willingly submits to tar and feathering
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I dunno if this is going to go as well as he might think.

COVID isn't partisan.

The only reason that my joint is open, is because our state opened incrementally, and even still, we're taking extreme precautions, with the staff and clientele. We don't want to risk our staff, or our customers. And for the record: wearing a mask in a kitchen is not exactly a fun thing, but it's necessary right now, and I'd rather be a little uncomfortable than out of a job, which this fella and his staff may soon be forced to find out. It sucked being closed for nearly three months, but that was the price we paid to open now. If y'all ain't willing to put in the work...well, I think your transmission rates speak for themselves.


cats everywhere appreciate this

<3
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From this upcoming Tuesday, all businesses in Washington will be required to turn away unmasked customers. Possible penalties include losing the one's business license.

It'll be an interesting week.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welp. If I'm the state prosecutor, I'm liking this article. Makes one's job a bit easier, doesn't it?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm guessing they take the same approach to all "gub'mint regalayshun," especially when it comes to things like storing food at correct temperatures and making sure their tipped waitstaff is paid properly.

Oh, and this photo is from July 2nd.

[Fark user image image 475x561]


Like all Republicans, they only care about starving the parts of the beast that would restrain what they want to do or would affect their wallets or behavior. Social safety net? Starve the beast. Police abuse? Thin Blue Line flags. Second Amendment rallies during a pandemic? Perfectly OK. Black Lives Matter rallies during a pandemic? THOSE MONSTERS ARE SPREADING DISEASE! BAN IT!

It's predictable, it's despicable, and there's not a thing we can do about it. The rot is so deep we can't cut it out.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "We are upright standing people

[Fark user image image 541x327]

i don't think your level of evolution has progressed that far yet


My curiosity was piqued by his t shirt.

Apparently Mike also runs a bottled sauce company called Gumbas.

Guess that something else not to buy if you live in central PA

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
oldsbone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: From this upcoming Tuesday, all businesses in Washington will be required to turn away unmasked customers. Possible penalties include losing the one's business license.

It'll be an interesting week.


In the rural Eastern half, there are a good number of businesses that just don't plan on doing that. And the sheriffs don't plan on enforcing it. We'll see how this goes...
 
