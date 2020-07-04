 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Japanese women don't want to get married and become moms for fear of not measuring up to media-promoted idealized "Supermom" image   (japantoday.com) divider line
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's just the excuse. The reason is that life is way more fun when you are single and support yourself.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KB202: That's just the excuse. The reason is that life is way more fun when you are single and support yourself.


😆
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I volunteer to house all of these unmarried Japanese women.....
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welcome to the club.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KB202: The reason is that life is way more fun when you are single and support yourself.


Does Japanese culture offer a lot of opportunities for women to support themselves?

It could be made out to be more than it actually is, but I was under the impression that the "office lady" caricature was largely true: pink collar workers doing jobs with little opportunity for promotion, with the tacit expectation that they leave employment when they get married.
 
Fox10456 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: KB202: The reason is that life is way more fun when you are single and support yourself.

Does Japanese culture offer a lot of opportunities for women to support themselves?

It could be made out to be more than it actually is, but I was under the impression that the "office lady" caricature was largely true: pink collar workers doing jobs with little opportunity for promotion, with the tacit expectation that they leave employment when they get married.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: KB202: The reason is that life is way more fun when you are single and support yourself.

Does Japanese culture offer a lot of opportunities for women to support themselves?

It could be made out to be more than it actually is, but I was under the impression that the "office lady" caricature was largely true: pink collar workers doing jobs with little opportunity for promotion, with the tacit expectation that they leave employment when they get married.


There are a lot of career opportunities for women in Japan. Problem is those careers expect the same level of universal commitment of all of your time just like for men.  Women who care about their careers don't want to be "failures" at work and "failures" at home too. Same dynamic at play for professional women in the US too, but the culture in Japan turns it up 500%
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: KB202: The reason is that life is way more fun when you are single and support yourself.

Does Japanese culture offer a lot of opportunities for women to support themselves?

It could be made out to be more than it actually is, but I was under the impression that the "office lady" caricature was largely true: pink collar workers doing jobs with little opportunity for promotion, with the tacit expectation that they leave employment when they get married.


Maybe, but if you don't get married, you don't lose your job, and if you don't have kids, you have time to run your own side business.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
[high-pitched moaning and screeching noises]
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are they at least dating and staying sexually active? Because if they are completely shutting down the romantic aspect of their lives, something is broken.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Given the nature of the husband/wife relationship in Japan, they're only using this as an excuse to get out of a life of thankless servitude.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Because if they are completely shutting down the romantic aspect of their lives, something is broken.


The men are doing that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Given the nature of the husband/wife relationship in Japan, they're only using this as an excuse to get out of a life of thankless servitude.


I don't see American men running away from marriage. I don't think your theory holds water.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Japan seems like a country full of people who take adhering to social norms to an almost pathological level. I worry about them sometimes.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are horny men in the USA who have no problem with this.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Given the nature of the husband/wife relationship in Japan, they're only using this as an excuse to get out of a life of thankless servitude.

I don't see American men running away from marriage. I don't think your theory holds water.


Pretty sure MGTOW is still a thing. Along with incels and redpill folk. I argue it's just the result of the cost of living vastly outpacing the increase of income.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: Welcome to the club.


just going out on a limb here that you probably don't match the stereotype of a Japanese Supermom, RickTheVote.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are they at least dating and staying sexually active? Because if they are completely shutting down the romantic aspect of their lives, something is broken.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
