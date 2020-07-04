 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   City of Boise handed out free masks after enacting mandatory mask ordinance. Local covidiots get the free masks and burn them. USA USA   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 8:30 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is more of the impact of Trump's "leadership". He is giving lip service to supporting masks now, but his base understands what he wants. This is their response.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez... why don't they just do everyone a favor and slit their own throats?  That way they can't kill anyone else.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say they were acting like preschoolers, but I see preschoolers wearing masks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were born potato.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are the odds they biatch and moan about taxes yet pay very little.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone I know in Idaho fits this personally type. Which is why I never visit them in Idaho, but occasionally run into them at their family gatherings in Washington.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should throw that kid's helmet on the fire too, just to be consistent.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're drinking Corona beer in Boise?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image 425x424]


Now there's a flag code violation.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image image 425x424]


we need you in government!
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American Russian flag.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image 425x424]


They should have handed out American flag masks, it would have made their heads explode.

And it would have matched their swimwear too
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a nice touch letting the kid play with the fire next to the case of Corona.  Douchebags.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Darwin, you're up!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 Patridiots
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.


Burn a Confederate Flag and a Trump Flag.

That will probably piss them off even more.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's been said before, but these guys don't deserve health care when they get sick.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.


I doubt they'd much care, now if you were to burn the Confederate battle flag...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alphax: BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image 425x424]

Now there's a flag code violation.


Hell of a lot better than this one:
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's right get the kids involved
 
bawsoot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're proud, eh?  Get their names.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Alphax: BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image 425x424]

Now there's a flag code violation.

Hell of a lot better than this one:
[i.etsystatic.com image 570x905]


How many symbols can you cram on one patch?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: It's been said before, but these guys don't deserve health care when they get sick.


Agreed.  If any of them can be identified, if they get sick, their insurance should be allowed to deny all claims as self inflicted.  Every health care facility should be given their info, so that if they show up, they can be denied access.

Like dangerous criminals get their pictures hung up in the post office, these dangerous yahoos should be hung out as well.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: towatchoverme: It's been said before, but these guys don't deserve health care when they get sick.

Agreed.  If any of them can be identified, if they get sick, their insurance should be allowed to deny all claims as self inflicted.  Every health care facility should be given their info, so that if they show up, they can be denied access.

Like dangerous criminals get their pictures hung up in the post office, these dangerous yahoos should be hung out as well.


If they get sick they can't go to the hospital they have to stay home or a cot in a high school gym for them.
 
Uranus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*grabs pen*

*reaches for the Scroll of C*nts*

Dammit, America, I'm going to need a longer scroll!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Toxophil: Alphax: BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image 425x424]

Now there's a flag code violation.

Hell of a lot better than this one:
[i.etsystatic.com image 570x905]

How many symbols can you cram on one patch?


All I know is that the swastika is heavily implied.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After looking at the photo the guy wearing Michigan hat, with a cross and his dog tags (I assume he was a Marine) while waving a desecrated American flag, looks like he's lots of fun.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice try libs but you used widelence camera to make it look like there's a crowd
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.


Paint the masks like American flags and watch them die of confusion.
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have lost the capacity for understandIng these people. Don't wanna wear a mask? Fine. Go be an asshole. Why take them away from people who might want/need one just to destroy it.  It serves no purpose. None. The only statement being made is that you're a gigantic See You Next Tuesday.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why are conservatives so god damn stupid?
 
Uranus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, I'm disconcerted that there's a kid being involved and in so doing is being shown that this is somehow OK.
It indicates that real change will be a long time coming...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.

[Fark user image image 425x424]


See? You get it. Just our maneuver them.
 
Uranus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Why are conservatives so god damn stupid?


bad textbook

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time hand out the more traditional condoms -- the normal physical barrier against social disease.  Or bullets -- the radical cure for just about anything.

Let them burn those.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: It's a nice touch letting the kid play with the fire next to the case of Corona.  Douchebags.


I'm guessing they're burning the Corona box as a very stupid effigy. It also barely has any alcohol and would extinguish the fire if it spilled.
 
shaggai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They were born potatoe.


Fixed it for you.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What do you even say at this point. You literally gave them free masks and they burned them to spite you.

I don't know where America goes from here, but I'm guessing nowhere good.
 
shaggai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: What do you even say at this point. You literally gave them free masks and they burned them to spite you.

I don't know where America goes from here, but I'm guessing nowhere good.


I don't know. If it means they die choking to take their least breath, then I'd say mission accomplished.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everything I've ever seen and heard about Idaho makes me think it would be an amazing place to visit, except for Idahoans.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I wonder what their reaction would be if I joined them, but instead burned the American flag.


Aren't these the idiots that fly confederate flags? Burn one of those instead, at least it would historically accurate.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When they read about their idiot counterparts during the Spanish Flu epidemic, they realize those people were idiots, right? Or is it lost on them?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Irascible: I have lost the capacity for understandIng these people. Don't wanna wear a mask? Fine. Go be an asshole. Why take them away from people who might want/need one just to destroy it.  It serves no purpose. None. The only statement being made is that you're a gigantic See You Next Tuesday.


The purpose is to be seen publicly being brave and cavalier in the face of danger, because it makes them feel better about being helpless and scientifically illiterate.
 
listerine69
‘’ less than a minute ago  

schubie: When they read about their idiot counterparts during the Spanish Flu epidemic, they realize those people were idiots, right? Or is it lost on them?


They can't read
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.