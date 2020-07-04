 Skip to content
(Inc)   Apparently, Bill Gates does this for 10 minutes 3 times a week, which means you should too. Surprisingly, it's not diving into a vault full of gold and treasure   (inc.com) divider line
17
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meditation Pornhub. Potato Pohtatoh
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it sexy time with Mrs. Gates? DNRTFA
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meditation is taking some time to create some peace. To clear your head. To start fresh, and without preconceptions. Various traditions exist around the world, in many disparate cultures. It's not magic. It's not mystical. It's just clearing your headspace of all the jitters, any rancor, worries, and essentially clearing out some the baggage you carry around. Or at least a chance to put it down for a bit.

Breathing isn't mystical. It's a tool. To help you focus. Yoga poses aren't magic, they're just a tool. Prayers and devotions are just tools. There are many different methods to find this state, but they all demand that you take a few minutes to devote to your own mental health. It's like a cool down and rest period after exercising. That's it.

This isn't going to make you rich. It's not going to make you instantly a better person. And it takes time to master, and to see any results. It's just quieting all the scattershotness that IS human brain functions. It's a tool to help you focus. It is work. But it is directed, and for a purpose. Think of it like stretching before and after a workout. Not just the actual physical portion of the show, but the ritual and the routine get you prepared to work. All the different methods are just paths towards this. To take the time and focus and prepare yourself by emptying out all the random garbage you carry around. Just set it down a few seconds, and take some time.
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been at it for 40 years. I attribute much to the practice, teach and recommend it.  Probably would have ended up farking in my parents' basement even without it, but still.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Masterbate?
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Inject tracking chips into the homeless?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
poops?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I couldn't give two shiats what a plutocratic asshole like Bill Gates does when it comes to anything.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"and it won't make one bit of difference if I answer right or wrong, if you're rich they think you really know."
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice ad for Headspace.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've gotten way into meditation since the corona started. Improved neural plasticity and emotional resilience is coming in pretty handy right now.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hoping it was throw darts at a board with Trump's picture on it.
Truly disappointed.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or you could spark a doobie.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
mtrac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gets back rub from Ballmer?
 
