 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Rare creature found in Florida, expected to starve   (tampabay.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Water, Naegleria fowleri, Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, Hillsborough County, water body, Hillsborough County Health Department release, brain tissue damage, microscopic single-celled living amoeba  
•       •       •

1419 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't what is inside the minds of all people who are refusing to wear mask?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Suddenly Florida Man makes sense.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image image 320x218]


I already did.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Brain-eating thingamajig?

>click<

Hmm... I was right!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Water levels aren't lower in the summer in Florida.
The author is wrong.

She needs to do more research
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're dumb enough to swim near power plants and filthy freshwater ponds and rivers around this state, well, then a brain-eating amoeba can only help.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 320x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn, I was close!

New Theory:  The Brain Slugs evolved from Earth Amoeba and then went into space with the Space Farce.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pigs in Spaaaaaaaaaace!

Space Cauchons.  Star Trek and Star Wars are just Space Precinct writ large.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Florida would be an excellent place of refuge during a zombie apocalypse.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As a Floridian who's long heard of these cases, only a fool would go swimming in fresh water lakes, rivers, and especially ponds this time of year, save for some scattered springs that are usually safe. But Florida has never suffered a shortage of fools!
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Florida would be an excellent place of refuge during a zombie apocalypse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I chuckled subby. Not bad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If you're dumb enough to swim near power plants and filthy freshwater ponds and rivers around this state, well, then a brain-eating amoeba can only starve


Although I think that goes for Florida in general
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So rare this article is rehashed and trotted out every year around this time.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, we know one person who's safe...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This:

The amoeba is more common throughout the South.

Explains a lot of things.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
surbrook.devermore.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.