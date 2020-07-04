 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   San Diego is the only major city in Southern California still open for the 4th of July. What could possibly go wrong?   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
more sailors getting covid?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Newport Beach tide moving South?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Newport Beach tide moving South?


Eastern Pacific tides circulate counter clockwise, we had our high tide before Newport Beach.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As far as the beach hysteria: No outbreaks have yet been traced to outdoor transmission:

There have been 26 community outbreaks of coronavirus in the county, which is when tracers find three or more positive cases from different households are linked to a common setting. Nearly a quarter of all outbreaks were at restaurants and bars, the latter were ordered to close starting Wednesday. Restaurants that serve alcohol are also restricted and must close by 10 p.m., according to the latest public health order updates.

Private gatherings inside homes were the second most common source of community outbreaks, followed by retail settings and businesses.

All outbreaks occurred indoors, which is why the county does not plan to close beaches.

"Despite calls from some to close the beaches, we do not feel the public health data supports that action," explained Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
(Source for above quote: https://www.cbs8.com/article/n​ews/heal​th/coronavirus/san-diego-county-beache​s-remain-open-as-covid-19-community-ou​tbreaks-traced-to-indoor-settings/509-​029a4dfa-65b5-4877-94eb-d4d50f3c9ae0 )
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Covid will blow up like their 2012 fireworks show?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
San Diego fireworks have been known to cause commotion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Posted on reddit today.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not my photo
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go f*ck yourself, San Diego!
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it won't last long. the data, updated daily
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupid continues I see
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all boils down to americans being indoctrinated since birth that freedom is always good in every context.

And it is not.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You realize all those visitors don't camp out on the beach, right?  The crowd hotels, bars, restaurants, In-N-Out (which doesn't count as food), public bathrooms, stores, etc. Closing the beaches would keep people away.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh dear. I noticed that on this map, the color for San Diego already turned one shade darker a couple of days ago.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/​h​ealth/coronavirus-us-maps-and-cases/

Now we are gonna be a dark red. Crud.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not nearly as worried about the beaches as I am the after-parties.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
San Diego can easily bore the virus to death.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: San Diego can easily bore the virus to death.


San Diego isn't dull, exactly, so much as that life there (if you are a fortunate one) can be so pleasant and predictable that it lulls people into a sort of golden healthy numbness that nothing can penetrate.
And if you aren't one of the fortunate ones, you're too busy keeping yourself alive to entertain anybody.
 
