 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   A frightened white man in a BMW who is so scared of a young black woman driving down his street he follows her for two blocks before confronting her, so now he is facing disorderly conduct charges. GOOD   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 7:15 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ah, I know that neighborhood...geez Groveland and Georgetown are such honkytonk pits...The white folks' greatest pride and accomplishments there are that at least they're not living in Haverhill.  Seriously it's so depressing.  That entire area.  The best thing about it are the farm stands.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did....did he bleach his hair? He's a creepy 65...

I'm a white guy and I'd be worried about him stalking me too.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

She looks terrifying.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot he was off-duty.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wejash: Did....did he bleach his hair? He's a creepy 65...

I'm a white guy and I'd be worried about him stalking me too.


Well yeah , with a haircut like that .
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was so terrified of this black girl that I had to follow her for two miles just so I could ask her to stop scaring me.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a shiatbag.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
imgc.allpostersimages.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.