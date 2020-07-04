 Skip to content
(YouTube) Newport Beach CA streets underwater because of a high tide. 2020 strikes again Live feed (youtube.com)
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Sailboat has washed up on the beach.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw that on the local news a little while ago. Wow.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boat is soical distancing.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doh the sailboat broke up!
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Going to be spending some time digging a few of those cars out of the sand.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man the Governor went all out to prevent people from going to the beaches this holiday weekend.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And there goes the stream.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The boat starts at about the 25 min mark.
 
Pinner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could the beachfront part of the town be sinking a bit? Yeah, yeah, I know... sea level rise. But was wondering if how they built it up along the shoreline has flattened out a bit.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pinner: Could the beachfront part of the town be sinking a bit? Yeah, yeah, I know... sea level rise. But was wondering if how they built it up along the shoreline has flattened out a bit.


Google "newport beach subsidence" and see if you find anything interesting.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did I see a banana stand washing down the street?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's probably sea level rise-related.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/this-entire-island-may-have-to-be​-raised-up-to-counter-rising-sea/
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It's probably sea level rise-related.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/this-entire-island-may-have-to-be​-raised-up-to-counter-rising-sea/


My dad rented a vacation house there for a couple summers in '89 and '91. It's about as summer-y a place as  you can think of.
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Pinner: Could the beachfront part of the town be sinking a bit? Yeah, yeah, I know... sea level rise. But was wondering if how they built it up along the shoreline has flattened out a bit.

Google "newport beach subsidence" and see if you find anything interesting.


Well... Balboa Island is farked
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just rename it Venice Beach South and be done with it.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: A Sailboat has washed up on the beach.


Didn't Giliigan's Island cover this in 1964?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I had to turn on my electric blanket this winter, so it can't be because of climate change.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some old geezers are gonna have a field day on that beach with their metal detectors next week.
 
Lorax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Waitaminute... I thought global warming was a Chinese hoax?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Did I see a banana stand washing down the street?


Did it have money in it?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: Thrakkorzog: A Sailboat has washed up on the beach.

Didn't Giliigan's Island cover this in 1964?


The Minnow wasn't a sailboat so I don't think so. The waves really didn't look that big but they farked up that boat.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is what you get for voting for Rimjoblicans
 
Dinodork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: Thrakkorzog: A Sailboat has washed up on the beach.

Didn't Giliigan's Island cover this in 1964?


No that was a schooner.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Man the Governor went all out to prevent people from going to the beaches this holiday weekend.


Unleash the NEWSOM!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This will make maskless 4th of July protesting difficult.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Camper Van Beethoven - Opi Rides Again / Club Med Sucks
Youtube eq7APYPzGGM


/club med sucks
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Surf's up, dude.

/cowabunga
 
pup.socket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like it is literally built on the sand, why expect differently?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So if there's a Tesla in one of those flooded streets will it electrocute everyone on the block?
 
