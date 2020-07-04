 Skip to content
 
(STLToday)   Famous last words: "I thought no one would steal a 13 foot metal giraffe"   (stltoday.com) divider line
8
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...

Björk.

Björk would steal a 13' metal giraffe.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw that headline earlier.. wondered if I should submit it or not.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Opulence... Someone else has it
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: ...

Björk.

Björk would steal a 13' metal giraffe.


she stole my heart, that's for sure.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alas, it's been hacked up for maybe 50 bucks in scrap
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People will steal anything that isn't nailed down.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How are they last words? Did the guy die after saying them? Was he so heart broken he went mute? Where those words said by the giraffe before being stolen?
 
Skail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: puffy999: ...

Björk.

Björk would steal a 13' metal giraffe.

she stole my heart, that's for sure.


The Brunching Shuttlecocks -- The Bjork Song
Youtube SNWeDjB1MMY
 
