(Golocalprov)   Rhode Island uses eye-catching slogan in anti-overdose PSA: 'Did you know your drug dealer is vegan?' Well, I didn't see him at the public restroom I use for snorting, so I have no idea   (golocalprov.com) divider line
176 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 5:35 AM



Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
""How well do you know the person who sells you cocaine? Do you trust there's no illegal fentanyl in there?" asks BHDDH in their online ads. "Did you know your drug dealer is vegan?""

Someone explain to me why someone would put fentanyl in cocaine?  I can understand it as a heroin substitute but not in cocaine.

Also I do not understand the "vegan" part, WTF does being a vegan have to do with being a shady (as opposed to reliable) drug supplier?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Langdon_777: ""How well do you know the person who sells you cocaine? Do you trust there's no illegal fentanyl in there?" asks BHDDH in their online ads. "Did you know your drug dealer is vegan?""

Someone explain to me why someone would put fentanyl in cocaine?  I can understand it as a heroin substitute but not in cocaine.

Also I do not understand the "vegan" part, WTF does being a vegan have to do with being a shady (as opposed to reliable) drug supplier?


Pssh! It's all about the small batch artisanal drugs now.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they were vegan, you would know.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel like that ad is telling me I need to get to know my dealer personally so I can know whether or not to trust him? Did I get that right?
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vegan outrage backlash in 3... 2... 1...

The barber in my town got arrested for dealing drugs a couple weeks ago.  I was floored.  I've been his customer for years and I never knew he cut hair.
 
thunderdonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All I know is that I now want to buy drugs from whoever the fark made the leap from fentanyl to veganism.

We've seen some Olympic-class mental gymnastics politically for a couple years now, but... what the hell?

Vegans are still largely (not universally) insufferably self-righteous twits in my experience, btw.
 
thunderdonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: If they were vegan, you would know.


These jokes have lost a lot of their edge, but I still love them.

Q: How do you know if someone (is vegan|does CrossFit)?

A: Don't worry, they'll tell you.
 
drayno76
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well...

Yes, one of them was a vegan; he is still a vegan but I think he quit dealing pot a few years back.  Another one has gone vegan since he quit dealing too. We've really got to do something about this spread of veganism once they quit selling pot.  MMJ has killed the illegal market down here, so only the big drug dealers are left.

To be honest I knew both of them far better than I know my doctor(s) and a shiat ton more than I know the pharmacist at CVS or the grower at the local dispensary.  If you think government regulations are stopping them from doing anything illegal, (glares at the opioid epidemic) I've got a bridge to Hawaii to sell you.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My coke dealer eats steak.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meeting up with your dealer for the first time.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.