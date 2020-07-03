 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Oh, you think darkness is your ally. But you merely adopted the dark; Horror fans were born in it, moulded by it   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Film, Toilet paper, Infectious disease, Toilet, Fear, apocalyptic movies, Curiosity, Television program  
•       •       •

625 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 6:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All those Lovecraft and zombie films? Training for 2020
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've seen a lot of westerns so I should not have any difficulty riding a horse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I've seen a lot of westerns so I should not have any difficulty riding a horse.


I've seen enough horror movies to know not to get laid.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people who enjoy watching movies with apocalyptic events, enjoy apocalyptic events.
Those people who enjoy survival stuff, enjoy when they get to use their survival skills.
Did the psychologists ever think that these are the reasons they like watching those movies, and not that the movies have improved their ability to deal with this stuff? But instead it's because of the simple fact that they were already into this stuff to begin with?
 
Yulian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is anecdotal, but I've been in the haunt industry for 23 years (prop and costume maker, performer, management) and currently work for a company that runs 3 attractions in Vegas, and you know...most of us in the industry are kinda sanguine about probably not opening this year and the whole mess in general. Just about everybody's taking precautions, distancing, nobody's panicking even though some are experiencing some financial hardship (fortunately we pay our actors decently, it's helped them through this, at least somewhat).

The whole industry is also laughing its collective ass off about people whining about wearing little cloth masks - try a huge, poorly-ventilated, mobile-jaw, foam-lined, latex-covered mask while running around for 7 hours you little babies. None of us has died during season yet.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline needs more asterisks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: So people who enjoy watching movies with apocalyptic events, enjoy apocalyptic events.
Those people who enjoy survival stuff, enjoy when they get to use their survival skills.
Did the psychologists ever think that these are the reasons they like watching those movies, and not that the movies have improved their ability to deal with this stuff? But instead it's because of the simple fact that they were already into this stuff to begin with?


I'm sure no one with an advanced degree accounted for that in this study.

You should totally let them know.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
GhostofGygax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew watching a horror movie I've never seen before, every day of October, for the last ten years was for something!!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure no one with an advanced degree accounted for that in this study.

You should totally let them know.


The "study" is published in something called "Evolutionary Studies in Imaginative Culture". No "advanced degrees" there, just a bunch of failed Steven Kings.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?


Deciding to become an axe murderer versus one using Rube Goldberg traps?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: KodosZardoz: So people who enjoy watching movies with apocalyptic events, enjoy apocalyptic events.
Those people who enjoy survival stuff, enjoy when they get to use their survival skills.
Did the psychologists ever think that these are the reasons they like watching those movies, and not that the movies have improved their ability to deal with this stuff? But instead it's because of the simple fact that they were already into this stuff to begin with?

I'm sure no one with an advanced degree accounted for that in this study.

You should totally let them know.


From the article, it certainly doesn't sound like it. Then again, it is the Daily News. I didn't click the link to the study.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: So people who enjoy watching movies with apocalyptic events, enjoy apocalyptic events.
Those people who enjoy survival stuff, enjoy when they get to use their survival skills.
Did the psychologists ever think that these are the reasons they like watching those movies, and not that the movies have improved their ability to deal with this stuff? But instead it's because of the simple fact that they were already into this stuff to begin with?


No, because the psychologists were too busy thinking like psychologists so they could do psychologist stuff.
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?

Deciding to become an axe murderer versus one using Rube Goldberg traps?


I mean what's stopping you from helping yourself to their possessions after brutally murdering them? I bet Jason Voorhees is doing rather well for himself.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?

Deciding to become an axe murderer versus one using Rube Goldberg traps?


I have yet to see a horror film that is remotely usable as a manual for good tactics or strategy. In all I've seen, everyone keeps doing stupid things to the end, and the end is decided by pure luck.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?


Less squeamish about cracking open your rich neighbor's skull and feasting on the goo inside.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?

Less squeamish about cracking open your rich neighbor's skull and feasting on the goo inside.


username.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: KodosZardoz: So people who enjoy watching movies with apocalyptic events, enjoy apocalyptic events.
Those people who enjoy survival stuff, enjoy when they get to use their survival skills.
Did the psychologists ever think that these are the reasons they like watching those movies, and not that the movies have improved their ability to deal with this stuff? But instead it's because of the simple fact that they were already into this stuff to begin with?

I'm sure no one with an advanced degree accounted for that in this study.

You should totally let them know.

From the article, it certainly doesn't sound like it. Then again, it is the Daily News. I didn't click the link to the study.


Just flipped thru the link. Evidently, that was one of the things they tested. Yes, it turns out there is a direct correlation between having a morbid curiosity and watching morbid films and television. Wow. They spent money and tested that. However, the study found that those with a morbid curiosity didn't seek out more coronavirus info than anyone else. They just looked up more pics of mangled bodies and such.
So, in the end, the guy with the advanced degree didn't know if people who enjoy horror actually watch horror movies and so he tested it as part of the study.
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pup.socket: born_yesterday: pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?

Deciding to become an axe murderer versus one using Rube Goldberg traps?

I have yet to see a horror film that is remotely usable as a manual for good tactics or strategy. In all I've seen, everyone keeps doing stupid things to the end, and the end is decided by pure luck.


So real life then?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: LowbrowDeluxe: pup.socket: LOL, how does your penchant for horror films help you "cope" if you're out of a job and money?

Less squeamish about cracking open your rich neighbor's skull and feasting on the goo inside.

username.


Hey now.  Puppies would be a step too far.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yulian: This is anecdotal, but I've been in the haunt industry for 23 years (prop and costume maker, performer, management) and currently work for a company that runs 3 attractions in Vegas, and you know...most of us in the industry are kinda sanguine about probably not opening this year and the whole mess in general. Just about everybody's taking precautions, distancing, nobody's panicking even though some are experiencing some financial hardship (fortunately we pay our actors decently, it's helped them through this, at least somewhat).

The whole industry is also laughing its collective ass off about people whining about wearing little cloth masks - try a huge, poorly-ventilated, mobile-jaw, foam-lined, latex-covered mask while running around for 7 hours you little babies. None of us has died during season yet.


🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Watching horror movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Tubi, and Vudu(if you can finish the first 30 minutes of any of them), will pretty much make you immune to all the farked up stuff going on now.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait. This whole article is actually BS. The study linked didn't have over 300 subjects, it had 162. And there is nothing in the study about how people with a high morbid curiosity deal with these things any better than anyone else. In fact, the PhD candidate who did the study hardly makes no mention of it. It's just who likes what genres of entertainment and how much real info they have searched about the current pandemic.

Per the study:
In this study, I investigated how individual differences in trait morbid curiosity relate to media preferences in the midst of the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic. In particular, I explored whether trait morbid curiosity was related to an increased interest in 1) factual information about Coronavirus that was specifically morbid, 2) more general factual information about Coronavirus, 3) pandemic/virus genres of films and TV shows, and 4) genres of film and TV shows that feature threat more broadly, such as horror and thrillers.

Now can we stop linking to the NYPost unless it's something like pizza rat or crazy subway guy?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ForceIsStrong: So real life then?


Not really, one young couple seem to have a guaranteed escape.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: AliceBToklasLives: I've seen a lot of westerns so I should not have any difficulty riding a horse.

I've seen enough horror movies to know not to get laid.


I've seen enough to know not to say, "You guys wait here while I check the basement."
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mostly don't find horror movies too interesting, and still handling things ok? SO loves them but I can only laugh at cheese so much, (99% of them) truly scary movies are few and far inbetween, and for the most part they're only scary the first time. They don't make movies like Alien and Jaws much these days, movies that are still fun to watch even when you know what's coming. Also I'm not 12 anymore and no movie is going to scare me more than looking at a delicious jalapeno laden pizze while pondering acid reflux. Walking Dead had some quality moments with the whole 'kill off main characters' novelty at first, but eventually got stale and I lost interest in the comic and show both times right after dude was brained in by Lucille (ya farked up Kirkman).

Scariest movie I've seen in the last 10 years: Insidious. I don't know why I found it so spooky, and never watched the sequels. I've had sleep issues all my life and something about getting trapped in a lucid dream and the invisible sleep demon broke through the cynic shell and resonated hard in unreasonable ways. Still makes my skin crawl, and it wasn't even that good!

Ok maybe Coronavirus is getting to me a bit. I have begun getting squirrely inside public buildings, seeing almost no one wearing masks. My new dentist coughed directly into my mouth a week ago. Going to have to polish up the resume because work doesn't seem like it will be returning this year. I think I'll go watch 'US (2019)' and pretend I don't live around a bunch of 'zombie bait/let's split up and look for the sound/what's behind this weird door' people for an hour or two. Looks like it has good ratings.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Wait. This whole article is actually BS. The study linked didn't have over 300 subjects, it had 162. And there is nothing in the study about how people with a high morbid curiosity deal with these things any better than anyone else. In fact, the PhD candidate who did the study hardly makes no mention of it. It's just who likes what genres of entertainment and how much real info they have searched about the current pandemic.

Per the study:
In this study, I investigated how individual differences in trait morbid curiosity relate to media preferences in the midst of the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic. In particular, I explored whether trait morbid curiosity was related to an increased interest in 1) factual information about Coronavirus that was specifically morbid, 2) more general factual information about Coronavirus, 3) pandemic/virus genres of films and TV shows, and 4) genres of film and TV shows that feature threat more broadly, such as horror and thrillers.

Now can we stop linking to the NYPost unless it's something like pizza rat or crazy subway guy?


I have a feeling you're one of those people that interrupts someone  telling an epic story at a party to call BS

Weeeeeee U caught a liar.....
Sorry I don't have a trophy for you
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.