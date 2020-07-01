 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   This July 4th, Minnesota would like to remind you that it's illegal to buy, own, light, look at, or think about any fireworks more fun than a sparkler. Wisconsin would like you to remind you that the good stuff is just across the border   (twincities.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oregon sucks too. Lots of smuggling from Washington and a bit from Idaho.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There could also be a firework shortage according to CNN, guess everyone is tired of being locked up and needed to blow off some steam. I have mostly heard them off in the distance and they sounded like big ones too.
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was reflecting this year on Canada Day that I don't even understand firework displays anymore.

Making something that blows up and shows colors everywhere? Man, have you even seen a video game?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Corona brand fireworks, maybe. I wouldn't call it good, though.
 
That guy on the bike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

starsrift: I was reflecting this year on Canada Day that I don't even understand firework displays anymore.

Making something that blows up and shows colors everywhere? Man, have you even seen a video game?


I will never understand the adult (without kids) that sees fireworks and oohs and aahs over it
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

That guy on the bike: starsrift: I was reflecting this year on Canada Day that I don't even understand firework displays anymore.

Making something that blows up and shows colors everywhere? Man, have you even seen a video game?

I will never understand the adult (without kids) that sees fireworks and oohs and aahs over it


That's too bad.  I love em.  The noise, the spectacle, the chemistry.   A good fireworks show involves  significant choreography to build to the proper crescendo.

Our local minor league ball team would have them every weekend at the end of games.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People from IL get theirs from Indiana.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: People from IL get theirs from Indiana.


like their guns.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live in MN and work in WI. Right off the highway by my work is a large fireworks store. That place has been packed. There was a line to get in. They had a food truck selling cheese curds and brats in the parking lot.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But they call all shoot off guns! lol The US is wack.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Being from MN, we do go to WI to buy the big explosives, but PSA... its just as illegal to light them of in Wisconsin.  You can buy them there, but you better not use them there..
 
i ignore u
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: But they call all shoot off guns! lol The US is wack.


wut?
 
