(Boing Boing)   --- .-- . -. / -- --- .-. ... . / ... . - ... / .... .- -. --. / --. .-.. .. -.. .. -. --. / .-- --- .-. .-.. -.. / .-. . -.-. --- .-. -   (boingboing.net)
20
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?


OWEN/ MORSE/ SETS/ HANG/ GLIDING/ WORLD/ RECORD
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nailed to the perch:

Thanks!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hang gliding. Takes a special set of stones to do that.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hang gliding. Takes a special set of stones to do that.


Technically, it takes a special set of wings.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus subby, how am i supposed to read braille on a smartphone?

/good jorb subs
 
khitsicker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?


drink your ovaltine.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?


Oh. It's Braille. My bad. Still getting used to a new pair of progressive eyeglasses.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we get that in sign language?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: AirForceVet: Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?

Oh. It's Braille. My bad. Still getting used to a new pair of progressive eyeglasses.


Goddammit, no how am I going to get off this elevator?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Let's Meep!
Road Runner and coyote Episode #6.mp4
Youtube yNAA-_m7A9k
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?


Three Amigos, Hollywood, California. You are very great. 100,000 pesos. Come to Santa Poco put on show, stop. The In-famous El Guapo.
 
IDisME
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: AirForceVet: Looks like a Dittybopper submission.

Can anyone translate Morse code?

OWEN/ MORSE/ SETS/ HANG/ GLIDING/ WORLD/ RECORD


Well, according to "Morse Code Translater" (sic, ironically) at the https://mattfedder.com/blog/ham/Morse​T​ranslater website its "OWEN/ MORSE/ SETS/ HANG/ GLIDING/ WORLD/ RECORT "

/smh
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's a "RECORT"?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Can we get that in sign language?


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
no farking mask. see how the rona is spread? by air?
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xcott: What's a "RECORT"?


Yup, I know.  TBH, I don't know of it's correct or subby is, I'm still stuck on translater, and the fact that I dropped an apostrophe

//smh
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xcott: What's a "RECORT"?


CORT.

Fark user imageView Full Size


RECORT.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xcott: What's a "RECORT"?


According to GIS, this is Alex Recort.
mediaslide-europe.storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

I'm still not 100% clear on what he does, so I'ma gonna be doing some very intense researching ... For awhile.
 
