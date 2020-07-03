 Skip to content
(WDSU New Orleans)   Protesters in keystone blocking road to Mount Rushmore, declared an 'unlawful assembly'. National Guard has arrived on scene   (wdsu.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could get uglier than the Boston Tea Party. Happy Independence Day!
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live video https://youtu.be/cQRrlkkFhbM
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why have the weekend warriors there?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National guard protecting the traitor... when they should be protecting the people against the traitor.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Why are the weekend warriors there?


fxt. Meant to ask why they were there.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, except no mention of the National Guard...
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I love this family
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Why have the weekend warriors there?


because they just decided to show up? Or perhaps the governor sent them.

/also they have loooooong weekends.
 
vert0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: National guard protecting the traitor... when they should be protecting the people against the traitor.


Im sure thats how it works
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I like Keystone! It's where I learned to ski.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping it classy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using the National Guard against protesters always works out for the best. Just ask Ricky.

si.wsj.netView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: National guard protecting the traitor... when they should be protecting the people against the traitor.


Trump 2020 thanks you for your in-kind campaign contribution.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: National guard protecting the traitor... when they should be protecting the people against the traitor.


South Dakota national guard.

You know, the state chock full of rugged individualists tied to a single major socialist highway project, federal aid and tourist dollars.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't expect this to happen we're usually a lie back and think of America kinda state.
/Good for the protestors.
//Funny thing in Keystone, SD the phone prefix is 666
///slashies
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Why have the weekend warriors there?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuge gotta rock.  Appropriate having him at a Trump Rally.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a prime example for to remind that nobody-except the ruling class-will be spared from atrocities intended to overtake your human rights. And even then, they will eat their own until there is one power of insatiable greed.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumbled: Yeah, except no mention of the National Guard...


Uh, I literally watched for only ten seconds and they pointed out the national guard was there on the livestream.
 
Magruda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that tribal land?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just getting in the thread early, in case the situation goes all 2020.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another trump rally, another covid 14 day countdown.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magruda: Isn't that tribal land?


This land is your land. (psyche) This land is MY land.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the dotard wants to go to mount rushmore he can take a helicopter.

/maybe it'll have a problem and crash
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're gonna put those protestors on ice

dollargeneral.comView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hope those assholes in the trees get ticks
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Oblig.

[Fark user image 425x418]

/I love this family


the protest was about President Trump...
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magruda: Isn't that tribal land?


Not since we stole it fair and square.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of the national guard in the article. WTF.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be a pretty small element of national guard.  Not sure of protester numbers.

/that platoon leader better not be 1LT Custer
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the Guard can make themselves useful by putting out any fires that might happen to start in the area.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Lakota friends,

You feel an immediate threat to your life. Repeat after me: YOU FEEL AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO YOUR LIFE.

rat a tat tat mothaf*ckas
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the protesters succeed in stopping or minimizing the fireworks. Fireworks in a bone dry pine forest is just the worst idea. Everyone who is against "Dying in a fire" should be supporting the protest.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tartha De Tear: No mention of the national guard in the article. WTF.


they had just arrived and there were no articles mentioning them. Update was added by friendly subby watching the live feed.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny how the "vote from the rooftops" assh types are all on board for violently suppressing protests now.

It's allllllmost like it was insecure racist asshole bullshiat all along, but that can't be it! I was told it was a legitimate alternative opinion and Preserving Liberty(tm)! I'llbedamned.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I hope the protesters succeed in stopping or minimizing the fireworks. Fireworks in a bone dry pine forest is just the worst idea. Everyone who is against "Dying in a fire" should be supporting the protest.


NBD we got the Finns to rake the whole place clean.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait. What? The Keystone Kops showed up? WTF is going on in this reality?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Live video https://youtu.be/cQRrlkkFhbM


Really good video quality, they must have a lot of bars there.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
live stream:

[LIVE] Indigenous Activists Assert Right to Unceded Land At Anti-Trump Protest
Youtube cQRrlkkFhbM
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Tartha De Tear: No mention of the national guard in the article. WTF.

they had just arrived and there were no articles mentioning them. Update was added by friendly subby watching the live feed.


Okay. Still weird. Got it, though.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tartha De Tear: No mention of the national guard in the article. WTF.


The comments on Unicorn Riot are unsure if it is NG or more militarized federal police forces with obscure duties.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Magruda: Isn't that tribal land?


The whole continent is tribal land.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tartha De Tear: No mention of the national guard in the article. WTF.


Fark lies sometimes.   Not always, of course, but when it does, it's always with a particular viewpoint.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mofa: Wait. What? The Keystone Kops showed up? WTF is going on in this reality?


Maybe CPT Blackadder is in charge as well.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If a fire does start, you just know her going to blame the protesters, libs, Soros, Obama, WHO, the Chinese, overzealous staffers...
 
geoduck42
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If the dotard wants to go to mount rushmore he can take a helicopter.


"Can"? Of course he's going by helicopter.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: Wait. What? The Keystone Kops showed up? WTF is going on in this reality?


You were expecting maybe the 7th Calvary?

/riding horses?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why don't they just go back to their own country?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Tartha De Tear: No mention of the national guard in the article. WTF.

Fark lies sometimes.   Not always, of course, but when it does, it's always with a particular viewpoint.


Or the story is moving faster than the print media.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The president is a traitor. A pawn of a hostile foreign government that pays terrorists to murder American soldiers.

The Fourth of July would be a great day for the military to arrest Trump.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
National Guard has their gas masks on.
 
