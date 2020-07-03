 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   Hope you have a big skillet for that 112 lb. catfish   (ksdk.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Mass, couple years, next generations, different scale, fish, Need, Kilogram, boat  
•       •       •

668 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 10:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.


Hell no. Get that thing out of the river. People go in there.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they started going bad for cuisine when they're over about 20cm long?
 
basemetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That catfish would taste like mud, not the best eating.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: I thought they started going bad for cuisine when they're over about 20cm long?


A couple of the lakes up here in the mountains of Arizona have catfish as well as trout. My grandfather always threw the catfish back. He said they were all terrible meat.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.


He has photographic proof. That's sufficient.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.

He has photographic proof. That's sufficient.


Ya...He can use it for.....catfishing....

/YEAHHHHH!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.

Hell no. Get that thing out of the river. People go in there.


Not were that monster lives.  My bet is that he was fishing around a lock and dam, where the waters run deep (35'-40' deep).  That's where those suckers live on the main channel--at least in my experience.

/My friend caught a three footer in shallow waters when I was a teen once, but they were muddy backwaters where no one would swim.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, fish that big you let it go to make more catfish. 2-3 lbs is plenty for a meal, and I rarely keep one over 5.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been slimed.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: kudayta: I thought they started going bad for cuisine when they're over about 20cm long?

A couple of the lakes up here in the mountains of Arizona have catfish as well as trout. My grandfather always threw the catfish back. He said they were all terrible meat.


Bottom feeders, only decent catfish are farm raised.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All catfish meant for eating are farm raised in ponds and fed grain. They've pretty much replaced cotton in the Delta. Google map Isola, MS.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder just how much mercury and other toxins are in it's flesh.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.


Shock of hair like the fires of hell itself. Went by the name of Homer.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you all said the Sauget pollution dumped into the river was a bad thing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: ecmoRandomNumbers: blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.

Hell no. Get that thing out of the river. People go in there.

Not were that monster lives.  My bet is that he was fishing around a lock and dam, where the waters run deep (35'-40' deep).  That's where those suckers live on the main channel--at least in my experience.

/My friend caught a three footer in shallow waters when I was a teen once, but they were muddy backwaters where no one would swim.


Fark user imageView Full Size

From where the pic was taken, it's not far past a locking channel to get around the "Chain of Rocks"
and would be right where the main river channel is..We had a few days of good rain, so the river
is running pretty well right now..
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do. Not. Eat.

/ bottom feeder that large in the 'Sip? Nope. Nope nope nope nope.
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: All catfish meant for eating are farm raised in ponds and fed grain. They've pretty much replaced cotton in the Delta. Google map Isola, MS.


And fed buckets antibiotics. Google my cousins. Minter City, MS.
Farm raised never again for me.
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trik: Wonder just how much mercury and other toxins are in it's flesh.


Smart! Too lazy to cite.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My carp bat would be useless on that beast.

/still nice to keep in the car in case someone tries to sell me oranges while i'm stuck in traffic
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

basemetal: That catfish would taste like mud, not the best eating.


They all taste like mud
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: Wonder just how much mercury and other toxins are in it's flesh.


As much as deregulation allows.

/so, a lot.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: blender61: "Kaminski released his prize catch back into the Mississippi River"

NICE.  Good on ya.

Shock of hair like the fires of hell itself. Went by the name of Homer.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fano is excused, but the fact that it has taken 2 hours to post this image should embarrass everyone here.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do you eat a 112 lb. catfish?

One bite at a time.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I ain't eating your trash fish
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WithinReason: ecmoRandomNumbers: kudayta: I thought they started going bad for cuisine when they're over about 20cm long?

A couple of the lakes up here in the mountains of Arizona have catfish as well as trout. My grandfather always threw the catfish back. He said they were all terrible meat.

Bottom feeders, only decent catfish are farm raised.


In my experience, farmed catfish taste even more like mud. Probably from the steady diet of whatever cheap pet food can be bought in bulk.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.