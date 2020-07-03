 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Think covidiots are exclusively south of the 49th? Nope   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
16
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
44°31'11.70" N -80°00'56.84" W , just saying...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The 38th parallel is a pretty strong boundary for stupid in the U.S. as well as Asia. Except north is inverse of south when you switch continents.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the whole going to the beach crap.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. California & Washington: This sorta confirms some things...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Texas? Uh, oh.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Florida? WTAF??? Most of my relatives are boned up the ass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't caseload in Canada really low? Yes, they're stupid for putting themselves at risk, but if the virus isn't spreading like crazy there probably isn't a need for a shutdown or ban. The policy goal isn't zero transmission. It's controllable transmission.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
54-40 0r fight!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay; I have no idea what article I was commenting on, but I'd ended up on a county-level new cases per capita dashboard from am article noting that hot spots weren't specific states, but rather counties and regions in multiple states.

Here's the dashboard:
https://globalepidemics.org/key-metri​c​s-for-covid-suppression/
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Woot my county is only orangish.  Uh oh...Im surrounded by red counties.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Ah, there it is.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

But he was doing a good job on this before... especially for for someone who ran on a platform of $1  for a beer.

But, really do you expect the beach aged crowd to listen, that tends to be to young to think long term, and healthy enough that they should recover.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Where did these maps come from? They're very illustrative. Thank you.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least they say "excuse me" after sneezing on you.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The dashboard is linked in my second post. It's from an NPR article on the main page two below this thread's article.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm an old fark, but when I was young, I went to some epic beach parties. The trick is to go to the beaches away from the cities. No cops. We used to bring in live bands (using a generator), kegs and literally party all night. Today, July 4th, is far and away the craziest day on these beaches. Any and all fireworks are in play because there's nothing to catch on fire (and again, no cops). Hallucinogenics FTW.

You don't have to surf or wear a speedo to enjoy hanging out at the beach. Bonny Doon (not dune) beach, north of Santa Cruz Ca.
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Active cases in Ontario are at 1789 as of July 3rd, out of a population of 14.7 million. So, low, but not vanishing. Ontario's caseload has remained flat for a while with a death rate of 8%.

Stupid enough that I'd call these people all morons.
 
