(Fox 6 Birmingham)   Just because dangerous pandemic is raging doesn't mean mass shootings are out of style. Four wounded by gunman at Hoover, AL mall   (wbrc.com) divider line
    Hoover, Alabama, Riverchase Galleria  
posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 10:41 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, gun owners.
Guns only exist because people buy them.

A percentage of those guns end up on the black market.
Or the actual gun owner just goes crazy and kills people either way it takes ownership for these things to exist
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  ..."Detectives are continue their efforts to to collect evidence identifying possible suspects . We're currently following up on some very good leads ad I can tell you that we're already making progress," said Chief Nicholas C. Derzis

Chef caught sayof?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that sucks!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America the perception of safety is more important than an actual death.

🙄
😠
🤯
😭
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun sales are up. Sucks for the libs.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mall shopping for essential food products ends in tragedy.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call in the sociologists!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Gun sales are up. Sucks for the libs.


HAHA, yeah, you sure OWNED that 8 year old who got murdered.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Suspects? Nope, wouldn't want to stick our necks out like that.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Gun sales are up. Sucks for the libs.


Gun sales are up... libs are buying guns to make sure your death cult doesnt go out of control
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's a mall?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: bfh0417: Gun sales are up. Sucks for the libs.

Gun sales are up... libs are buying guns to make sure your death cult doesnt go out of control


Libs are buying guns to defend themselves from and imaginary threat?

The irony is delicious.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
UPDATE:
"According to Hoover Police, 8-year-old Royta Giles was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Children's Hospital.

Also injured in the shooting was an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. Each was transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time."

Broken hearted to hear a child died in the stupid act of violence. Here's the link to this update.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Gun sales are up. Sucks for the libs.


1) same people who already own guns are just adding more to their stockpile
2) those who traditionally didn't purchase guns are on the rise
3) study it out!
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So sad.. fark I hate people.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Four wounded? At least the pandemic is affecting their aim!
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: What's a mall?


It's a great place to go if you want your ears pierced, or if you want to be hip to the latest fashions at Hot Topic.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shooting at an Alabama mall and only 4 wounded? Anybody seen Roy Moore lately?
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: A percentage of those guns end up on the black market.


A far larger percentage than ever before thanks to the direct efforts of people like you.
Don't actively support efforts to dump untrackable guns on the black market, cripple any efforts to reign it in, and then complain there are too many guns on the black market.
-
You might as well just go shoot some kids yourself to make a point of how bad guns are. With you, I actually wouldn't put it past you.
 
