(BBC-US)   The next line drawn: No use of unpaid monkey labor   (bbc.com) divider line
28
449 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 1:35 AM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
God damned right.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not not pay the dynamite monkey.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA?
stopped_reading_there.jpg
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. Now how are they going to earn cigarette money.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitman Monkey wishes he could get NPR coverage...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Sarah McLachlan won't even sing him a sad song.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I regard anything from PETA as a publicity stunt, but in this case, yup, boycott the farkers.

Coconut flesh/milk/oil is not a necesity in the western world, so we can afford slightly higher prices from human labour...  although given where this shiat comes from, I wouldn't put it past them to just start slapping collars around child slaves.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If PETA says it, then I'ma disbelieve it.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking evil and a bigger boycott is needed.
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apart from the abuses exposed by PETA (which may be genuine, but no indication given how typical it might be) how is this morally different from any other working farm animal?
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So according to the article a male monkey is said to be capable of picking 1,000 a day, while a male human is only capable of picking 80... something seems off about their math. That's like 10 an hour if you only work 8hrs which I'm pretty sure is a light work day for the rest of the workers in that country. Granted I'm sure a human wouldn't be able to harvest 1,000 as that is excessive for what they can quickly produce but 80 seems like a gross underestimate.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zimbach: Apart from the abuses exposed by PETA (which may be genuine, but no indication given how typical it might be) how is this morally different from any other working farm animal?


Too intelligent to be treated poorly and like slaves.  Sure use them, but they need to be treated like we treat working dogs and horses in developed countries, not like machines to use and throw away.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is so racist, calling those coconut pickers "monkeys." Absolutely horrible.

Oh wait...
 
zimbach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
keldaria:

Might have something to do with speed to ascend a tree and ability to jump from one tree to another without descending. That can do a lot to raise the harvest rate.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: zimbach: Apart from the abuses exposed by PETA (which may be genuine, but no indication given how typical it might be) how is this morally different from any other working farm animal?

Too intelligent to be treated poorly and like slaves.  Sure use them, but they need to be treated like we treat working dogs and horses in developed countries, not like machines to use and throw away.


I mean, look at what we do to pigs, tbf.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everything PETA crusades for turns out to be some ridiculous exaggeration.  They're the poster children for the perpetually outraged activist class.  I remember once they got their undies in a twist over aquariums being cruel, because splashing bothers the fish.  I don't know if they've ever actually been anywhere that fish naturally live, but splashing is a omnipresent in their native habitat.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Down with the monkey statues!
emuseumstore.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zimbach: keldaria:

Might have something to do with speed to ascend a tree and ability to jump from one tree to another without descending. That can do a lot to raise the harvest rate.


It seems like you shouldn't even need to climb the tree.  Couldn't you just bonk the coconuts with a long pole, or use something like this?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bitbender
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i ignore u: zimbach: keldaria:

Might have something to do with speed to ascend a tree and ability to jump from one tree to another without descending. That can do a lot to raise the harvest rate.

It seems like you shouldn't even need to climb the tree.  Couldn't you just bonk the coconuts with a long pole, or use something like this?

[i.pinimg.com image 667x1000]


A buddy of mine started a coconut water brand in Thailand, and I got to go see how they farm and harvest the coconuts. One of the interesting things about them is that in order to maximize yield for different types of processes (whether you want sweeter coconut water, etc), you have to pick them in a pretty narrow window and they don't all come ripe at the same time.

We spent a day drinking with a farmer who was about 60, and would just run up the trees and start knocking on the coconuts to pick the ones he thought would be best. A long stick often wouldn't suit, given those parameters.

I have never seen monkeys doing it...not saying it's impossible, but it would be a minority of producers.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nelson will be disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hmmm....we can train monkeys to pick produce.....hmmm....
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta feed the monkey, man.
/Monkey socialism, more difficult to achieve than it sounds.
 
keldaria
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zimbach: keldaria:

Might have something to do with speed to ascend a tree and ability to jump from one tree to another without descending. That can do a lot to raise the harvest rate.


Yea but 80. 10 coconuts an hour for an 8 hour day (likely less since their work day is likely longer in the country)

So looking up some quick facts on coconut trees. Each tree can produce 50 or more annually in the right conditions and coconuts take about a full year to ripen. They can be harvested by ladder or pole saw. Given that, you aren't climbing a ladder for 1 coconut at a time, you could easily be harvesting significantly more, possibly as many as 8 or so at a time from the same tree. You could even harvest them with a pole saw meaning climbing isn't necessary but even if it was, it doesn't take more than a couple minutes to setup a ladder and climb it to start harvesting. All of which excludes the idea of using some sort of boom lift for extremely easy access. Seriously you would need to take 6 minutes to harvest each single coconut and be working a reasonable 8 hour shift to have a production rate that low and they make it sound like that's the upper limits. Take a watch and set an alarm for 6 minutes and just sit and see how long that takes and try to think about how slow you'd have to be moving to only harvest 1 of something.

Now you could say that maybe they work in teams of 2 or more to harvest so maybe they produce more, say 16 an hour (still likely light but I'll be willing to call this a fair low ball) but it's split between them for an average of 8. The problem is that this same sort of thing isn't factored into the other statistic as each monkey has a handler holding the rope/chain so they don't escape and directing them to the next tree while loading up the produce. That's still a team of 2 yet you wouldn't consider the monkey to be only harvesting 500 right?

So at any rate still going to call bullshiat on them juicing those stats to make it seem even worse than it already is. It's already terrible enough, they are abusing/exploiting the monkeys in extreme ways for financial profit as it is. That is a worthy story by itself. They really don't need to try and make it seem worse by low balling an average workers production in such an obvious way. It's stuff like that which makes me want to question what else in the article they are embellishing and that's a damn shame.

/I hate coconut anyways so I've been boycotting for years.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was the blurst of times.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

keldaria: /I hate coconut anyways so I've been boycotting for years.


Choose the Destroyer...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: keldaria: /I hate coconut anyways so I've been boycotting for years.

Choose the Destroyer...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x479]


God I hated those... If child abuse were in chocolate form, it would be that.

/half joking
//half
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So if PETA doesn't like monkeys picking coconuts, shouldn't they also be against dogs leading blind people around or drug sniffing dogs? I mean if we're going to draw a line here, let's really draw a line.
 
bababa
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe the 80 coconuts a day for a human worker is because typically they do not use ladders - they climb the trees. Then each coconut in a bunch is not at exactly the correct degree of ripeness, so the worker cannot take them all at once. Then the worker cannot just throw the coconuts to the ground, because they might crack,  so has to carry them down the tree.
 
