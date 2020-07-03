 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Oliver Queen rescues three people clinging to a downed tree in a river   (mlive.com) divider line
4
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer my tubers baked.
Were they?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"You have failed this river!"
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
whither_apophis:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh, that is Ellery Queen with his dad.
 
