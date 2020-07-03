 Skip to content
(Guardian)   City official showers during a teleconference. Shower drowns out his phone. Because colleagues are trying to tell him the video's on, and everyone in the conference can see everything. So can journalists and civilians live-streaming the conference   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Shower, Bathroom, City council, Bathtub, municipal councillor, Bernardo Bustillo, Councillor, northern Spain  
posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 11:27 PM



BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why isn't the meeting host/manager being taken to task over this? Every major web-conferencing platform offers the host the ability to disable the audio and/or video feed of any participant, both pre-emptively and on-the-fly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BretMavrik: Why isn't the meeting host/manager being taken to task over this? Every major web-conferencing platform offers the host the ability to disable the audio and/or video feed of any participant, both pre-emptively and on-the-fly.


Yeah, I would think that instead of saying, "Somebody call Berni!" the meeting host could just disable his video or at the very least, boot him from the meeting.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BretMavrik: Why isn't the meeting host/manager being taken to task over this? Every major web-conferencing platform offers the host the ability to disable the audio and/or video feed of any participant, both pre-emptively and on-the-fly.

Yeah, I would think that instead of saying, "Somebody call Berni!" the meeting host could just disable his video or at the very least, boot him from the meeting.


Maybe shower guy was the meeting host, but this of course raises other questions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Civilians?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jane's Addiction - Standing in the Shower... Thinking
Youtube Q_3oOUfpdVY
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Enrico Palazzo inconsolable?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BretMavrik: Why isn't the meeting host/manager being taken to task over this? Every major web-conferencing platform offers the host the ability to disable the audio and/or video feed of any participant, both pre-emptively and on-the-fly.


They needed something to be offended about. The Spanish are more litigious than disabled New Yorkers. With a higher per-capita of lawyers.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, Subby; they're all civilians. You mean "members of the public."

Cops are civilians too, but I digress.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Why isn't the meeting host/manager being taken to task over this? Every major web-conferencing platform offers the host the ability to disable the audio and/or video feed of any participant, both pre-emptively and on-the-fly.


Do you REALLY wonder that?

F*ck if I give it shiat if this numbskull looks stupid.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As video of the incident made the rounds online, Bustillo took to social media, saying he was at "complete peace" with what had transpired.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's not confident about himself in front of the camera. To curb his anxiety, he needs the shower.

We in the medical profession call these "selfie steam issues"
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm only shocked that it wasn't a Florida Republican.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
....tell HIM.....

/*Zips* *sighs*
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: and on-the-fly.


He was neked, so, no fly.
 
gyorg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BretMavrik: Why isn't the meeting host/manager being taken to task over this? Every major web-conferencing platform offers the host the ability to disable the audio and/or video feed of any participant, both pre-emptively and on-the-fly.

Yeah, I would think that instead of saying, "Somebody call Berni!" the meeting host could just disable his video or at the very least, boot him from the meeting.


I don't know. In business oriented ones that's the case, but in socially orientedooriented most people are responsible for their own settings.  And even if it is the business variety, most people have never ventured into all the bells and whistles.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he pinch one out and heel it down the drain?
 
nijika
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Finally after years of work and plotting, shaping events so that one day, one day he could fulfil his ultimate fetish.   After manufacturing a deadly virus, he was able to do it... that's right it's...

Naked Showering Exhibitionism In Front Of a Surprised Audience While Holding Political Power.  Damn I thought I was the only one with that.
 
