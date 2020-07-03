 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   ...ure at every level. R.I.P. America: 07/04/1776 - 11/08/2016   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Fail, United States, U.S. state, State, HotSpot, California, county level, new cases, Mississippi River  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2020 at 2:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate mainure!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

covfefe: I hate mainure!


Subby's given you Fail..ure

+1 subby
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allegheny County here in westerrn Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh area) just locked down alcohol sales in bars & restaurants for a week. And of course, various citizens ventured out of Allegheny to go to bars in other counties.
So now they're not only exporting potential Covid-19 to other locations but they're also possibly importing the virus back to their families and friends.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not all bad news.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This border issue points up a challenge for states, Kolak says. "There's definite concern there, because unless you have a federally coordinated response, anything that one of those states does may not necessarily have a full impact unless the nearby states also agree."

Yeah, you're boned.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean it shows Republicans haven't been taking it seriously? Cuz we knew that. Didn't need data. They were the ones arguing masks were some how anti-constitutional.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who knew a major crisis would be completely and utterly mishandled by Trump nationally and random schmoes down to the county level?
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My county's drive through testing center has been very busy for the last couple weeks.
Since a week or so after Memorial day and everyone had big crowded parties with no masks.
Prior to that we had just a few cases and it hung at one number for most of the lockdown.
It's jumped 7 times as many cases in just a few days.
Had a couple protests in front of city hall, but most folks wore masks and spread out.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NPR...ure?  Is this some new fancy water with the electrolytes that COVID-19 craves?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ohio counties are almost all yellow and a handful of orange with one exception: Columbiana County.   Just south of Youngstown, Columbiana is well-known as redneck heaven. Jim Jordan and Rob Portman country.     When school taxes come on the ballot, they fail by an 80-20 margin every time.  Of course, they can't tax meth profits.    The primary source of income is speed traps.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: NPR...ure?  Is this some new fancy water with the electrolytes that COVID-19 craves?


They're a reliable and nonpartisan news agaecy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: NPR...ure?  Is this some new fancy water with the electrolytes that COVID-19 craves?


Water like in the toilet?
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Ohio counties are almost all yellow and a handful of orange with one exception: Columbiana County.   Just south of Youngstown, Columbiana is well-known as redneck heaven. Jim Jordan and Rob Portman country.     When school taxes come on the ballot, they fail by an 80-20 margin every time.  Of course, they can't tax meth profits.    The primary source of income is speed traps.


So what color is Columbiana County's rating?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.