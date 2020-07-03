 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Kids might die in cars more often this summer because parents don't want their kids to be infected when they go run errands   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please, Karen was going to cook her baby regardless.

I know it, you know it, Karen knows it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who cares. covid deaths
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then let them sit in the front seat.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Oh please, Karen was going to cook her baby regardless.

I know it, you know it, Karen knows it.


Fake news. All she knows is she wants to talk to my manager but I don't even work here.
 
AndyInvicto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats not how this happens. This was my greatest fear as a new father. Ever be on your way someplace and miss a turn because you are used to going a different way? Congrats, you could have this happen. It is a myth thst it has to be intentional or the sign of s bad/neglectful parent. The reality is that it has to do more with that we are creatures of habit, yes, you too, and a change in routine is hard for all of us. The first step of this happening is thinking that this cant happen to you.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usat​o​day.com/amp/1861389001
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave the windows open, hopefully someone steal the little bastard.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I didn't die.  That was in the 70s.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are the kids Essential people?  If not, the kids shouldn't be outside of the home.  Ever.  Only essential people doing essential things should be outside of the home.  Problem solved.
 
zpaul
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess this is how the heat kills the virus.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One would think this would be offset by the fact that a lot of parents (most I know at least) leave their kids at home or with family when shopping much more than they used to, precisely because of Covid.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are the kids Essential people?  If not, the kids shouldn't be outside of the home.  Ever.  Only essential people doing essential things should be outside of the home.  Problem solved.


Difficulty: sole parent...
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: AmbassadorBooze: Are the kids Essential people?  If not, the kids shouldn't be outside of the home.  Ever.  Only essential people doing essential things should be outside of the home.  Problem solved.

Difficulty: sole parent...


Use DNA, track down the other parent and make them take care of the kid while welded into the home. If they refuse, have the government execute them.  Then weld the newly sole parent and the kid into the home.

This is corona world.  We are at war.  Drastic measures must be taken.  If people die, it is the price we all will have to pay for not quaranting hard enough the last 4 months.  People should have had a 6 month food supply before the news of corona hit.  If they didn't, they shouldn't have had the kid.  It isn't my fault people are not essential and making sentient beings when they don't have the resources to program and mature them properly.  I have been advocating breeding permits, but nobody listens to me, now they just want to make excuses for cooking children in cars.
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AndyInvicto: Thats not how this happens. This was my greatest fear as a new father. Ever be on your way someplace and miss a turn because you are used to going a different way? Congrats, you could have this happen. It is a myth thst it has to be intentional or the sign of s bad/neglectful parent. The reality is that it has to do more with that we are creatures of habit, yes, you too, and a change in routine is hard for all of us. The first step of this happening is thinking that this cant happen to you.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usato​day.com/amp/1861389001


Put something super important with the kid.  Phone if you're not using naviagation, keys if you have a push button start, wallet if you're not doing a drive thru.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AndyInvicto: Thats not how this happens. This was my greatest fear as a new father. Ever be on your way someplace and miss a turn because you are used to going a different way? Congrats, you could have this happen. It is a myth thst it has to be intentional or the sign of s bad/neglectful parent. The reality is that it has to do more with that we are creatures of habit, yes, you too, and a change in routine is hard for all of us. The first step of this happening is thinking that this cant happen to you.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usato​day.com/amp/1861389001


Correct.

Also, kids have very low rates of catching the Rona, and the odds of it being fatal for them is ridiculously small.

Lot more dangerous things to them out there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are the kids Essential people?  If not, the kids shouldn't be outside of the home.  Ever.  Only essential people doing essential things should be outside of the home.  Problem solved.


What if you put essential oil on them?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pfffft.... That's what air conditioning is for
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So don't let them drive! Jeez.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
please, for god sakes, wear your mosquito netting face fence when driving. can't you think of the children?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AndyInvicto: Thats not how this happens. This was my greatest fear as a new father. Ever be on your way someplace and miss a turn because you are used to going a different way? Congrats, you could have this happen. It is a myth thst it has to be intentional or the sign of s bad/neglectful parent. The reality is that it has to do more with that we are creatures of habit, yes, you too, and a change in routine is hard for all of us. The first step of this happening is thinking that this cant happen to you.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usato​day.com/amp/1861389001


yeap.  They have sensors now in cars to help out but I did exactly what you mention. Or low-tech put your shoe in the back seat.

A lot of these happen when there is a change of habit.

My wife usually took our kid to daycare.  One day she couldn't, so I did.  I drove past the turn for the daycare about three times with my brain trained to take the path to work instead.  So, I can see it happening, especially with a kid who is quiet.
 
AndyInvicto
‘’ 1 minute ago  

12349876: AndyInvicto: Thats not how this happens. This was my greatest fear as a new father. Ever be on your way someplace and miss a turn because you are used to going a different way? Congrats, you could have this happen. It is a myth thst it has to be intentional or the sign of s bad/neglectful parent. The reality is that it has to do more with that we are creatures of habit, yes, you too, and a change in routine is hard for all of us. The first step of this happening is thinking that this cant happen to you.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usato​day.com/amp/1861389001

Put something super important with the kid.  Phone if you're not using naviagation, keys if you have a push button start, wallet if you're not doing a drive thru.


Before he even arrived, i put the car seat in my car and just built the habit of ALWAYS checking the back seat. Build the habit strong and early.
 
