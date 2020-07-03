 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Local TV station helpfully tells Americans how to catch COVID-19   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screenshot of unfortunately titled article before they change it:

ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The ultimate Ric Romero story: teaching idiots how to die.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why do we wear facemasks and wash out hands more during this pandemic?

Short Andwer: Because that's what the CDC is telling us to do.

Less Short Answer: Because that's what medical professionals advise.

There's a longer answer but those two should suffice.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why do we wear facemasks and wash out hands more during this pandemic?

Short Andwer: Because that's what the CDC is telling us to do.

Less Short Answer: Because that's what medical professionals advise.

There's a longer answer but those two should suffice.


But my neighbor says it's a government program to get the public to submit to control and my Christian conservative Trump-supporting old friend who dropped out in 10th grade and runs a cutting torch for a salvage company says he's not worried and I shouldn't be worried either. Different people say different things. Who are we supposed to believe?
 
