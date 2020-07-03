 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Newspaper)   Cedar Rapids illegally seized $3 million in tax refunds from people who didn't pay speed camera tickets. This week the city agreed to give $639,252 of that back   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Money, Plaintiff, Linn County, Iowa, Supreme Court of the United States, State supreme court, motorists' attorney James C. Larew, Talk radio, Payment  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 9:55 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collection agencies are fine.  Owing tickets is fine.  Letting private debt collectors collect government debt is about as far from OK as you can get.  Private prisons are the only thing that might compare.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm kind of fine with this.

Speed Camera tickets and red light tickets are INSANELY easy to not get. Just don't speed or run red lights.

Shockingly, i've never gotten either, despite having several cameras around when I used to drive.
 
roadkillontheweb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They also set up illegal speed traps to give those tickets and ignored the state when told to take them down. I refuse to go there again.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
god, imagine if they had the authority to take part of your income for taxes and stuff......
 
Xzano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: I'm kind of fine with this.

Speed Camera tickets and red light tickets are INSANELY easy to not get. Just don't speed or run red lights.

Shockingly, i've never gotten either, despite having several cameras around when I used to drive.


Congrats on a perfect driving record, and that has nothing to do w/ the scam being run here. and it is a scam, make no mistake about that.

Step one private company runs the red light cameras, and their profit is based off of how many tickets they get. They also handle adjudication of who runs the light and who didn't.
Step two the same private company gets oversight on traffic planning. Things like shortening yellow light time on lights at the bottom of a hill.
Step three body shops make out like bandits, insurance goes up, and the city coffers get enriched.

Step four and it isn't like all this grift is being put on the backs of the poor who can't afford it, oh wait it is.
/ 1 ticket in the last 30 years.
// This isn't the first time this has been covered on fark in the last two decades. Learn to use the googles and become less dense in the head.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Speed Camera tickets and red light tickets are INSANELY easy to not get. Just don't speed or run red lights.


My goodness, you're naive.
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Collection agencies are fine.  Owing tickets is fine.  Letting private debt collectors collect government debt is about as far from OK as you can get.  Private prisons are the only thing that might compare.


The cities are forced to collect the money because most of the amount is owed to the company that installs and maintains the stoplight cameras
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.