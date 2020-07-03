 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's almost as if having universal health care, a competent government, nonpartisanism, and deference to experts makes a difference   (cnn.com) divider line
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if you think you might get sick, like a loser does. Losers.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The EU will never let you join.  You are going to be stuck on the same continent with the US forever.  Yee-haw!
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing the virus exploded during ice breakup.

We are all floating on our own socially distanced icebergs up here.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.


I mean - we COULD

but we don't. Almost all of us live in a narrow band along our southern border.

We live where it's warmer, and we leave the natural resources alone until we want them
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you watch the video (and I recommend you do) you will note that Canada does not feel it did a great job and regrets several missteps and errors.  Also, if shows that no one thinks we are through this by a long shot.  The keyword is and was "vigilance" but vigilance was possible because it was not politicized and we listened to and believed the scientists and experts.

Our approach was far from perfect but it does highlight the incredibly dismal overall response in the US which is entirely the fault of Trump and his supporters IMHO.  Individual States that did listen to the experts did well.

It also shows that Trump could only have ever been a failure no matter which variables you changed because dropping the vigilance and re-opening things prematurely was the only outcome possible.  If you would have made it to today with Canada's numbers, you would have still re-opened everything and still f$cked it up.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keep the US border closed till Trump is out and the plague rats are dead or vaccinated.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.


Not sure if you are serious but you might want to compare Seattle with Vancouver.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
None of those helped Canada.  Everyone knows they killed the virus with their special brand of Canadian niceness.
 
Uranus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Politics doesn't sit at the dinner table in Canada, I suspect. It remains in the voting booth where it belongs.

The rest is just cream....
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.


Your handle is spelled wrong. It should be phlegmer.
 
flondrix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Keep the US border closed till Trump is out and the plague rats are dead or vaccinated.


BUILD A WALL!  BUILD A WALL!  BUILD A WALL!
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
also not built on genocide and slavery.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

notmyjab: [Fark user image 447x640]


To be fair, who would pay for taxcuts for billionaires if those people would be entitled to healthcare?

/Won't anyone please think of the billionaires
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First, we need to dump about 85% of the population somewhere else.

Also let's match the ethnic diversity of them.  Hip Hop will be dominated by Justin Bieber in the new Southern Socialist States of Canada.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

goodncold: We are all floating on our own socially distanced icebergs up here.


Username checks out?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Keeping out Americans is the best way to keep Canadians healthy.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
United States and Canada both started lockdowns late March. You can see the US spiked much earlier and Canada never did. Something tells me someone is cherry picking data. We could have had a much better response but I think there a huge societal differences between countries that tell a bigger story.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.


I think you mean 9600 meters, eh?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.


We had this conversation the other day on Fark. There were visual aids.

/most of the population is massed along the NY State border.
 
reincarnation_mutation
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All I know is Hockey Canada shut down Hockey on March 13. All hockey... everywhere... at all age levels. It doesn't get more "this s**t is real" in Canada than that.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tuolumne_Dove: also not built on genocide and slavery.


....not that much slavery, anyways. Cannot confirm the absence of genocide.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tuolumne_Dove: also not built on genocide and slavery.


Eh. The natives and the Acadians have a thing or two to say about that. Canada's record is far from spotless.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its almost like a whole 'nother country that doesn't, neigh, can't compare to this one.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tuolumne_Dove: also not built on genocide and slavery.


Get off your high horse, eh.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conques​t​_of_New_France_(1758-1760)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery​_​in_Canada
 
RasIanI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: United States and Canada both started lockdowns late March. You can see the US spiked much earlier and Canada never did. Something tells me someone is cherry picking data. We could have had a much better response but I think there a huge societal differences between countries that tell a bigger story.


It's called "the absence of Fox News" - the very concept of it is undermining we decided a long time ago.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.


70-90% of the Canadian population is concentrated within 100 miles of the US border.

(70-90% depending on the source)
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.

I think you mean 9600 meters, eh?


9,656 metres...
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the Hell? American news never makes direct comparisons between the US and other industrialized peer countries. How did this make it through? Someone's gonna get fired.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Tuolumne_Dove: also not built on genocide and slavery.

Get off your high horse, eh.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conquest​_of_New_France_(1758-1760)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_​in_Canada


Still not "built" on it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, stay the blazes home!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What struggle? We decided the experts were asking for too much and rolled over. Three is will see .8 - 1.2 million deaths in the next 12 months. Color me green and set a reminder to check on this prediction next 4th of July. If I'm still alive.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: United States and Canada both started lockdowns late March. You can see the US spiked much earlier and Canada never did. Something tells me someone is cherry picking data. We could have had a much better response but I think there a huge societal differences between countries that tell a bigger story.


Did Canada have an active campaign of "financial sector" talking snowballing empty slogans about freedumb and hammering home the infantile ideal that compromise is a personal insult?
 
heybd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: We could have had a much better response but I think there a huge societal differences between countries that tell a bigger story.


Yeah. The difference being that between people who respect science, facts, and care about their fellow citizens; and people who are selfish, brainwashed, and won't imagine the consequences of their actions so long as they can get a haircut while lovingly caressing the shiny handgun they don't know how to use properly.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RasIanI:

It's called "the absence of Fox News" - the very concept of it is undermining we decided a long time ago.

The one thing Canada did absolutely right was keep f***ing Rupert Murdoch out of the country.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Our federal leaders are debating things like how much the financial relief should be, and how the student debt support program should be administered. They can disagree about the details of how to handle it, and still agree that this only gets fixed if we all come together.

They're not telling us to drink bleach.
 
Portkey [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

montreal_medic: phalamir: It also doesn't hurt to have a population and land area where everyone can self-distance six miles from each other.

I mean - we COULD

but we don't. Almost all of us live in a narrow band along our southern border.

We live where it's warmer, and we leave the natural resources alone until we want them


Didn't you get your Assigned Land Of National Emergency at birth? When the signal is given, we each immediately proceed to our spot. You must have missed the training during school.
 
