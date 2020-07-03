 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Private plane full of rich American plague rats rejected from Italy   (wantedinrome.com) divider line
40
    More: Murica, European Union, collaboration of the airport management company, Italy, singular restrictive interpretation of the rules, Sardinia's governor, Sardinia, urgent talks, EU countries  
•       •       •

1650 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 7:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oppression. Persecution. Whoever heard of rules applying to us?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said they were gonna.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we are exceptional! We are special! You'd all be speaking German if it weren't for us!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for Italy.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the passengers were repatriated

that doesn't sound so bad
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: the passengers were repatriated

that doesn't sound so bad


" Repatriation is the process of returning an asset ".  I'm not feeling a need to have these assets back
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, we saved you from Mussolini and if it weren't for us you'd all be speaking Italian.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn that is awesome.

I hope some whiney Farker enters the thread and cries about some perceived, nonexistent loss of natural rights as God (alsö nonexistent) so never gifted to His mental midgets.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, other countries apply uniform rules across wealth disparities? Oh, just for non-residents. Well, I guess that's something.
 
mtrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But. Muh. Freedumbs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were any other nation I would ban Americans until we get a decent President.
As things stand, we are a menace to the world.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Goddamn that is awesome.

I hope some whiney Farker enters the thread and cries about some perceived, nonexistent loss of natural rights as God (alsö nonexistent) so never gifted to His mental midgets.


You seem perfectly happy claiming victory in that argument whether it happens or not.

After all, Schadenfreude is not just a river in denial.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny_Canuck: [Fark user image 425x531]


The answer to that is a resounding "OH HELLZ YES".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people could have a very nice time in a villa in Sardinia on the Med for two weeks.  They could probably buy the villa, the catering company, a vineyard.   Poor people meeting a border problem just get their kids separated into cages, and get shipped 2000 miles away in the dead of night.

This story is as sad as the poor people caught in a luxury resort on an eastern Mediterranean island for a month which had no virus, so no masks or restrictions.  They just couldn't leave.  The internet worked fine, too.

To most of us, the experience can be duplicated at home by binge watching italian tv, eating real pizza, playing opera and pop music, and tuning up the Vespa.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?


Sunglasses the Boot is my "Cats" cosplay name.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: MythDragon: So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?

Sunglasses the Boot is my "Cats" cosplay name.


Weird! Mine is Gunther Bumpass!
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private plane full of rich entitled American plague rats rejected from Italy


FTFM
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: gunther_bumpass: MythDragon: So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?

Sunglasses the Boot is my "Cats" cosplay name.

Weird! Mine is Gunther Bumpass!


Mine is Rumple foreskin
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Wadded Beef: gunther_bumpass: MythDragon: So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?

Sunglasses the Boot is my "Cats" cosplay name.

Weird! Mine is Gunther Bumpass!

Mine is Rumple foreskin


*spits tea everywhere*
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaay, thatsa one a-spicey corona meatball!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good make us a pariah around the world and maybe the 1% will put pressure on their reps to do something.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Wadded Beef: gunther_bumpass: MythDragon: So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?

Sunglasses the Boot is my "Cats" cosplay name.

Weird! Mine is Gunther Bumpass!

Mine is Rumple foreskin


GENE MASSETH!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CommonName2: gameshowhost: Goddamn that is awesome.

I hope some whiney Farker enters the thread and cries about some perceived, nonexistent loss of natural rights as God (alsö nonexistent) so never gifted to His mental midgets.

You seem perfectly happy claiming victory in that argument whether it happens or not.

After all, Schadenfreude is not just a river in denial.


1. you know at least one is out there
2. yes i already did win, ty
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good. Now throw them in jail for attempted bioterrorism.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Wadded Beef: gunther_bumpass: MythDragon: So you're saying Italy gave them...*sunglasses* ...the boot?

Sunglasses the Boot is my "Cats" cosplay name.

Weird! Mine is Gunther Bumpass!

Mine is Rumple foreskin


now i gotta rewatch

Grumpy Old Men Outtakes
Youtube hh81LMz1sPo
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good. Keep us away from you until we get our collective shiat together.

It embarrassing to be American right now.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now I'm slightly curious what kind of range private jets have these days -- can you fly direct from somewhere in the U.S. to Italy, or do they have to do the old-fashioned 'stop in Newfoundland and Ireland for fuel' thing?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Fark user image 425x539]


Looking at the timestamps, I'm guessing he saw the Weeners, spent 6 minutes Googling, then tried to play it off as a joke...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Now I'm slightly curious what kind of range private jets have these days -- can you fly direct from somewhere in the U.S. to Italy, or do they have to do the old-fashioned 'stop in Newfoundland and Ireland for fuel' thing?


There are a few that can fly 7k+ miles.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should be prosecuted for even trying. Isn't that what the MAGAs say about anyone  approaching our southern border?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
here's the kicker:


...to find a solution that would allow American passengers to stay in Sardinia, even by submitting to quarantine," said the Sardinian president.

and people wonder why rich Americans are hated.  The Sardinian President had his lips all primed and tongue all ready to lick some boots and kiss some ass.

I bet at least one of the Europeans on the plane "knows" the Sardinian President and told everyone that it'll be fine.

SNL "Californians" sketch is not supposed to be a guide.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pity. I'm sure we'd have gotten a classic sequel to The Decameron out of it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: here's the kicker:


...to find a solution that would allow American passengers to stay in Sardinia, even by submitting to quarantine," said the Sardinian president.

and people wonder why rich Americans are hated.  The Sardinian President had his lips all primed and tongue all ready to lick some boots and kiss some ass.


It's an island that depends heavily on tourist dollars.
Of course he wanted to accommodate them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

They're coming right at us.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Then go to Sicily.  It's basically the same as Italy.

/ducks
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Fark user image 425x539]


Don't try to confuse me, I know my geography!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Usually that's nothing a few Benjamins can't fix.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.