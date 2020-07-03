 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Rural Oregon sheriff knew church was holding services prior to COVID outbreak, still won't fine pastor as that would be "divisive"   (oregonlive.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers deputy dog
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff's are still elected locally.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this had been a BLM or AntiFa protest, you can bet there would be arrests.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Americans have for profit health care can the hospital there refuse to treat the sheriff and refer him to one on hour or so away?

I mean he assisted in causing undo hardship to the corporation
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police selectively enforcing the laws is why you have people marching in the streets.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: If this had been a BLM or AntiFa protest, you can bet there would be arrests.


And tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just call church service/meeting a "protest" and it's all good. It's how we got our bars here open.  You just have to want to join the protest inside the building to get in. Simple.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to be kind to these religious folk, they're fragile.
Like a toddler with two streams of green snot running from his nostrils that just wants to give you a hug.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caddisfly: Sheriff's are still elected locally.


If rural Oregon weren't such a chucklefark hillbilly festival of good ol' boys, this would be an interesting case study to see if that county would put a church only a small number of people attend ahead of the economic collapse this is going to cause locally. of
 
Beaver Dimples
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin shoots....
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oregon Health Authority reported two more La Grande workplaces are the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Legal question: Is throwing a lawsuit at the church a move these workplaces could make, assuming they can trace from the church gathering to their workers?
 
quiotu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently dumbass entitled selective sherrifs aren't just isolated in Malheur County...
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just me or does the tag-sized Oregonian logo look like the Onion logo?

I never know what to expect when I click.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah its because he doesnt want the religious nuts in his town to be assholes to him because he enforced the law.

Sheriffs being elected is one BS from the 1800s that should go away
 
nijika
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's always divisive when the powers that be need to enforce rules on people they prefer.  The only way to "bring the people together" is to come down on the weaker party and ignore misdeeds by the powerful.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Since Americans have for profit health care can the hospital there refuse to treat the sheriff and refer him to one on hour or so away?

I mean he assisted in causing undo hardship to the corporation


Only under certain circumstances. If he's medically stable and only mildly symptomatic, there's a decent chance he could be triaged as "not needing admission at this time" and sent away.

Depending on age, chance of recovery, quality of life-years, and other assessments, he *could* be denied critical care if there are patients in need who have a better chance of recovery and score higher on other measures. At a minimum, though, the local hospital would be ethically bound to admit him and provide palliative care.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Systematic
 
caddisfly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Oregon Health Authority reported two more La Grande workplaces are the sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Legal question: Is throwing a lawsuit at the church a move these workplaces could make, assuming they can trace from the church gathering to their workers?


It's clearly negligent, but proving causation (the church/churchgoer was the specific cause of the infection) will be next to impossible.  Also, the Catholics have taught us that churches can go bankrupt and avoid liability pretty easily without skipping a beat.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can someone point out where it says except during a pandemic?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nijika: It's always divisive when the powers that be need to enforce rules on people they prefer.  The only way to "bring the people together" is to come down on the weaker party and ignore misdeeds by the powerful.


so like the way they treat Trump vice Obama.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
GWSuperfan:

Thought so.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He won't fine them because he would be sued in federal court.  Church shutdowns, and other state actions that burden the free exercise of religion, ares subject to strict scrutiny, the highest level of judicial review.  The state would need to prove that the Church shutdown, and the subsequent fines to support it,

1.  serve an overriding government interest

2.  are narrowly tailored to achieve this purpose, and

3.  use the least restrictive means to achieve this purpose.

The sheriff probably knows that federal courts in other states have found that Church shutdowns have failed to meet this test and doesn't want to give the Church standing to file suit by fining them.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Low number of infections, even lower number of deaths, absurd number of petulant a-holes who have no appreciation for what it took to achieve that and no comprehension of how they're actively trying to undo it.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: [Fark user image 425x264]
Can someone point out where it says except during a pandemic?


Can you explain how that's applicable? Outlawing gatherings isn't targeted at a specific religion. We allow murder to be outlawed even though there are religions out there that maintain human sacrifice as a core tenet of their beliefs. This is no different. It's not targeted at a specific religion, and there's no infringement on people's ability to believe in anything they want. "My religion says I can do this" is not a magical exemption from laws and duly enacted government regulations, and those laws and regulations are not a first-amendment violation unless they are so narrowly tailored as to target a specific religion/sect/denomination/whatever.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: JFK Shot First: [Fark user image 425x264]
Can someone point out where it says except during a pandemic?

Can you explain how that's applicable? Outlawing gatherings isn't targeted at a specific religion. We allow murder to be outlawed even though there are religions out there that maintain human sacrifice as a core tenet of their beliefs. This is no different. It's not targeted at a specific religion, and there's no infringement on people's ability to believe in anything they want. "My religion says I can do this" is not a magical exemption from laws and duly enacted government regulations, and those laws and regulations are not a first-amendment violation unless they are so narrowly tailored as to target a specific religion/sect/denomination/whatever.


How many credits of law do you have under your belt?
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: GWSuperfan: JFK Shot First: [Fark user image 425x264]
Can someone point out where it says except during a pandemic?

Can you explain how that's applicable? Outlawing gatherings isn't targeted at a specific religion. We allow murder to be outlawed even though there are religions out there that maintain human sacrifice as a core tenet of their beliefs. This is no different. It's not targeted at a specific religion, and there's no infringement on people's ability to believe in anything they want. "My religion says I can do this" is not a magical exemption from laws and duly enacted government regulations, and those laws and regulations are not a first-amendment violation unless they are so narrowly tailored as to target a specific religion/sect/denomination/whatever.

How many credits of law do you have under your belt?


Enough to know that when a similar case out of California went to the Supreme Court (Churches suing over the Governor's order banning gatherings), the Supreme Court declined to even hear it and let stand the lower court's ruling that the ban was constitutional. So, no credits of law school, but enough brain cells to understand the concept of precedent. Especially when that ruling was just a little over a month ago.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: [Fark user image 425x264]
Can someone point out where it says except during a pandemic?


The Oregon State Supreme Court has already told the First Amendment folks to shove it up their asses.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know what's really divisive? MURDER!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blockhouse: He won't fine them because he would be sued in federal court.  Church shutdowns, and other state actions that burden the free exercise of religion, ares subject to strict scrutiny, the highest level of judicial review.  The state would need to prove that the Church shutdown, and the subsequent fines to support it,

1.  serve an overriding government interest

2.  are narrowly tailored to achieve this purpose, and

3.  use the least restrictive means to achieve this purpose.

The sheriff probably knows that federal courts in other states have found that Church shutdowns have failed to meet this test and doesn't want to give the Church standing to file suit by fining them.


Clearly you have numerous examples of successful similar lawsuits, justifying your overly broad statement on the subject of state v religion?
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: puffy999: If this had been a BLM or AntiFa protest, you can bet there would be arrests.

And tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons.


...and at least one cold blooded murder...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Incidentally, nobody has forced churches to "shut down". That wasn't even the discussion until Farmers changed the subject to something totally irrelevant.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: If this had been a BLM or AntiFa protest, you can bet there would be arrests.


Arresting what hadn't been teargassed, flash bombed, and beaten to death.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: Farmers


Farkers you farking autodickheadcorrect.
 
