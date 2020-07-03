 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   Initial U.S. COVID-19 infection rate may be 80 times greater than believed, and likely doubled almost twice as fast as initially estimated   (studyfinds.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ya think?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ow! My infection rates!!!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Didn't slow down the testing fast enough to correct those numbers.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
may...likely...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.


No. If anything the increase in the amount of testing should result in a lower percentage of positive cases.

The fact the percentage of positive cases is rising disproves your "theory".

Guess I shouldn't be surprised a Trumper doesn't understand basic math.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But but but Trump shut down the flights with China!

/lets all forget 430 000 americans came back from China between January and March without any quarantine or test or masks
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
holy fark you are a shiathole country. stay the fark out of canada you rats
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: But but but Trump shut down the flights with China!

/lets all forget 430 000 americans came back from China between January and March without any quarantine or test or masks


Not to mention the flood of people coming in from Europe bringing the much contagious European version of the strain with them.
 
KIA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see Farkers are still unclear on the concept of PANdemic.  It's not an epidemic or an outbreak.  It is everywhere.

The first experts who said 80% of humanity would eventually get it were telling you the truth.  Everything since then has been spin and manipulation.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.


No, testing has been caught up in most places for a few weeks.

It does mean this could be a true second wave
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You just don't see how the het is killing it off and the stock market is way up. Fake news.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: fark'emfeed'emfish: So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.

No. If anything the increase in the amount of testing should result in a lower percentage of positive cases.

The fact the percentage of positive cases is rising disproves your "theory".

Guess I shouldn't be surprised a Trumper doesn't understand basic math.


Not really.

You initially had a lot of people getting tested that didn't need it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Official stats say 2.25 million have been infected in the usa

2,250,000x80=

so:

228,000,000 have been infected

I seriously doubt most americans have been infected, if so we are almost to herd immunity and it would not be spreading like it is because the percentage of people to be infected would be way down
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: holy fark you are a shiathole country. stay the fark out of canada you rats


I have infiltrated a Tim Horton's in Canadia and have been coughing onto every poutine when no one is looking. So sorry.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KIA: I see Farkers are still unclear on the concept of PANdemic.  It's not an epidemic or an outbreak.  It is everywhere.

The first experts who said 80% of humanity would eventually get it were telling you the truth.  Everything since then has been spin and manipulation.


Your post seems to encourage mass infection and resultant "herd immunity". Unfortunately the science is against this. So far, immunity only seems to last two months, which means different measures are required. Mass infection and resultant immunity turns out not to be a solution strategy..
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've read that about 1 in 10 cases are diagnosed, so it is about 10x the number of reported daily cases.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone told the US yet that zero is on the other side of 15? Or are we still just letting them work it out for themselves? It's now at the point where it's just mean.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Virus? What virus?
 
Daraymann
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's like Covid-19 2, Pandemic Booger Flu.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This story again.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Official stats say 2.25 million have been infected in the usa

2,250,000x80=

so:

228,000,000 have been infected

I seriously doubt most americans have been infected, if so we are almost to herd immunity and it would not be spreading like it is because the percentage of people to be infected would be way down


"Initial"
 
flart blooger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sure. the numbers of dead and infected are just amazingly low. we have to amp that shiat right up. god knows that the only way to stop a completely deadly pandemic is to tell people that the numbers are too low. that way everyone will be protected when executive orders are passed to stay at home/ wear masks/ social distance/ contact trace/  or have your youtube channel terminated for stepping out of line and generally point out that all pandemics in history stopped all by themselves or something. dangit.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Official stats say 2.25 million have been infected in the usa

2,250,000x80=

so:

228,000,000 have been infected

I seriously doubt most americans have been infected, if so we are almost to herd immunity and it would not be spreading like it is because the percentage of people to be infected would be way down


You didnt read the article.

It said at the beginning. When the CDC were saying there were like 10 cases, there were in fact, 800.

Like we suspected all along.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KIA: I see Farkers are still unclear on the concept of PANdemic.  It's not an epidemic or an outbreak.  It is everywhere.

The first experts who said 80% of humanity would eventually get it were telling you the truth.  Everything since then has been spin and manipulation.


THIS !

Knew this from the get-go....  as long as people are out and about, and many have to be, Covid will be here.  The only way to stop it is a 30 day world shut down / lock down.    Ain't happening.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: So far, immunity only seems to last two months

Yes the density of antibodies in your blood is going to drop after it's done fighting the infection.


It seems unlikely that something as serious as Covid will provoke an immunity which is substantially shorter-lived than the immunity to a common cold coronavirus (which lasts ~ 6 months).
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flart blooger: *drunk rant*


Go home. You're drunk.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.


No! This is a call to action

Our precious children need to grow up in an environment where every single person they encounter is  a threat. They should never be permitted to learn the supposed skills of reading a person's face for intent of harm.

They should always treat every single person as threat to their's and their loved ones life and limb. They will never know the smile of a deadly stranger  Let's admit it finally, strangers smiling, is farking creepy!

If our rulers say it's safe to go back to school so the family can finally get the fuxk back to work instead of having a parent stay home to manage the children and family home we should not question. Just put a mask on future worker and find comfort in the fact that it doesn't matter at all. The labor force is insanely huge and our rulers will milk us, I mean have our best interests at heart.

What was I talking about? Oh yeah, fear strangers and deny the learning of critical social skills by ensuring your precious child will never encounter an interaction with a stranger without great fear and dread.

Oh and while you at it farking up their minds, teach them to cower under a desk in case nukes start flying and make sure they are wearing a mask. For their protection of course
 
flart blooger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: flart blooger: *drunk rant*


Go home. You're drunk.


sadly, you're sober but still believe this bunk.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's possible we are all dead right now.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flart blooger: sure. the numbers of dead and infected are just amazingly low. we have to amp that shiat right up. god knows that the only way to stop a completely deadly pandemic is to tell people that the numbers are too low. that way everyone will be protected when executive orders are passed to stay at home/ wear masks/ social distance/ contact trace/  or have your youtube channel terminated for stepping out of line and generally point out that all pandemics in history stopped all by themselves or something. dangit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Oh yeah, fear strangers


I was taught never to talk to strangers. I didn't know my parents were teaching me to be "afraid".

The rest of your post was idiotic but this really stood out for being even more stupid!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: fark'emfeed'emfish: So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.

No! This is a call to action

Our precious children need to grow up in an environment where every single person they encounter is  a threat. They should never be permitted to learn the supposed skills of reading a person's face for intent of harm.

They should always treat every single person as threat to their's and their loved ones life and limb. They will never know the smile of a deadly stranger  Let's admit it finally, strangers smiling, is farking creepy!

If our rulers say it's safe to go back to school so the family can finally get the fuxk back to work instead of having a parent stay home to manage the children and family home we should not question. Just put a mask on future worker and find comfort in the fact that it doesn't matter at all. The labor force is insanely huge and our rulers will milk us, I mean have our best interests at heart.

What was I talking about? Oh yeah, fear strangers and deny the learning of critical social skills by ensuring your precious child will never encounter an interaction with a stranger without great fear and dread.

Oh and while you at it farking up their minds, teach them to cower under a desk in case nukes start flying and make sure they are wearing a mask. For their protection of course


stop making sense dangit.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flart blooger: Mrtraveler01: flart blooger: *drunk rant*


Go home. You're drunk.

sadly, you're sober but still believe this bunk.


No. I never believe your posts.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: flart blooger: sure. the numbers of dead and infected are just amazingly low. we have to amp that shiat right up. god knows that the only way to stop a completely deadly pandemic is to tell people that the numbers are too low. that way everyone will be protected when executive orders are passed to stay at home/ wear masks/ social distance/ contact trace/  or have your youtube channel terminated for stepping out of line and generally point out that all pandemics in history stopped all by themselves or something. dangit.

[Fark user image 425x433]


oh my god. your argument is much better than mine. i guess you're right.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: flart blooger: sure. the numbers of dead and infected are just amazingly low. we have to amp that shiat right up. god knows that the only way to stop a completely deadly pandemic is to tell people that the numbers are too low. that way everyone will be protected when executive orders are passed to stay at home/ wear masks/ social distance/ contact trace/  or have your youtube channel terminated for stepping out of line and generally point out that all pandemics in history stopped all by themselves or something. dangit.

[Fark user image image 425x433]


I posted the wrong image but whatever
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StoPPeRmobile: fark'emfeed'emfish: So, this "spike" is actually just testing catching up.

No! This is a call to action

[...]


I'm sure you thought that was funny or insightful.

It wasn't.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: flart blooger: Mrtraveler01: flart blooger: *drunk rant*


Go home. You're drunk.

sadly, you're sober but still believe this bunk.

No. I never believe your posts.


yet you believe your own.

sad face.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flart blooger: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: flart blooger: sure. the numbers of dead and infected are just amazingly low. we have to amp that shiat right up. god knows that the only way to stop a completely deadly pandemic is to tell people that the numbers are too low. that way everyone will be protected when executive orders are passed to stay at home/ wear masks/ social distance/ contact trace/  or have your youtube channel terminated for stepping out of line and generally point out that all pandemics in history stopped all by themselves or something. dangit.

[Fark user image 425x433]

oh my god. your argument is much better than mine. i guess you're right.


You have to have an argument in order for theirs to be better than yours.
 
Tubaru
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While the virus is real, it is only killing off certain people in the population with a few exceptions. Most people are getting it and not knowing.

The wealthy are getting wealthier by controlling the news with all of the contradicting stats and information. This makes the stock market go up and down and since they are controlling the news they know when to buy and sell.

We can go back to normal and people will get sick and die but then that just means the virus is doing it's job and taking out those that are sick and vulnerable. I know this isn't a popular opinion but that's how Mother Nature works. She's just weeding the herd.
 
