 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Campus Reform)   Independence Day? Oh that's that movie with the Will I Am guy right, right?   (campusreform.org) divider line
44
    More: Murica, United States, Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret, World War II, young Americans, current position, Campus Reform, Eduardo Neret, Eduardo's work  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 3:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propaganda smells like propaganda.

They just pick the dumb ones and leave out the smart ones.

This is an age old propaganda technique and, much like everything else going on in the world, is depressing AF.

I hate this shiat.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Propaganda smells like propaganda.

They just pick the dumb ones and leave out the smart ones.

This is an age old propaganda technique and, much like everything else going on in the world, is depressing AF.

I hate this shiat.


we all know that. That is like when Jay leno was on the tonight show. Or, when banana man and Kirk Cameron talked in Santa Monica
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your shiatty right-wing blog sucks. Why is this green?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our country most definitely has a bad legacy," another added, citing Trump as proof of the country's racism.

They're not wrong.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who greenlit this pos? Talk about cherry picking responses to match an agenda...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, what is this nonsense?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Earf
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to Earf
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Independence Day:  Getting drunk, blowing shiat up and eating waaaay too many brats.

Next question.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Young people know nothing of history.
Old people learned nothing from history.

It's the age-old adage; every generation thinks the one that came before them was ignorant and the one after them is foolish.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CampusReform.org?  Where have I heard that name?  Oh yes, that's the group that hates the fact that as people become more educated they're less likely to turn into right wing idiots.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No it was Woll Smiff
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The people who lobby to cut public education are mad because the kids aren't educated.
Reminds me of a guy I used to work with - a small-government conservative type, posted a diatribe on Facebook about how he couldn't get his unemployment application processed due to a lack of manpower.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFWS:

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America's leading site for college news.
As a conservative watchdog to the nation's higher education system, Campus Reform exposes liberal bias and abuse on the nation's college campuses.
Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of campus administrators, faculty, and students. Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.
So loud-and-proud right wing propaganda. How the fark did this get this get greenlit?
 
azsteved
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hate to admit it; I had to look up the Revolutionary War.  Pretty solid on Independence from England in 1776.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The related video is "Young Americans Don't think America is the Greatest Country on Earth."

How even would such a thing be measured. The statement is nothing more than jingoistic bullshiat, and I'm over it.

No truly free country should give a shiat if it's citizens think that they are living in the greatest country. If literally any other country was forcing patriotism on its citizens we'd gawk at them like they were backwards AF.
 
little big man
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Welcome to Earf


As much as I love to rip on cryptoscientologist Will Smith, he definitely pronounces it "Earth."
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blatz514: Independence Day:  Getting drunk, blowing shiat up and eating waaaay too many brats.

Next question.


You're eating children?!?!?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hlehmann: CampusReform.org?  Where have I heard that name?  Oh yes, that's the group that hates the fact that as people become more educated they're less likely to turn into right wing idiots.


And much more likely to end up left wing ones.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's the one where Alexander Hamilton wins our freedom by challenging King George III to a rap battle, right?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: The people who lobby to cut public education are mad because the kids aren't indoctrinated with right-wing propaganda in schools


FTFY
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anuran: FTFWS:

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America's leading site for college news.
As a conservative watchdog to the nation's higher education system, Campus Reform exposes liberal bias and abuse on the nation's college campuses.
Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of campus administrators, faculty, and students. Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.
So loud-and-proud right wing propaganda. How the fark did this get this get greenlit?


I'm impressed they were able to type that last sentence without laughing their asses off.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: blatz514: Independence Day:  Getting drunk, blowing shiat up and eating waaaay too many brats.

Next question.

You're eating children?!?!?


images.gr-assets.comView Full Size

Approves.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: blatz514: Independence Day:  Getting drunk, blowing shiat up and eating waaaay too many brats.

Next question.

You're eating children?!?!?


Um, yeah.  Gotta flip'm at juuuust the right time, otherwise they get crunchy.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

invictus2: That is like when Jay leno was on the tonight show.


That "Jaywalking" stuff was really funny. The best one was the blonde girl where he used the Socratic method to make her understand what a "light year" is. Then he asked her, "What is a light saber?"

/The distance light travels in a saber
 
maddog2314
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh lord nut picking and cherry picking galore. Quickly cut interviews where who knows what questions they were actually answering. I would be more willing to accept their point if they'd publish the full interviews with no cuts. That's a big problem though, these interviews aren't trying to obtain information they're trying to prove that liberals brainwashed oof. With how much info is provided, these people could be conservatives.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anuran: FTFWS:

So loud-and-proud right wing propaganda. How the fark did this get this get greenlit?


What else do they have?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
History?  Who cares bro?  Did you see my story on the 'gram at that BLM protest when we threw shiat at the pigs and pulled down that statue of that racist dude Graham or Grant or something?   Gotta run bro I think my parents sent me that check for the spring break trip.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I once said July 4th was Independence Day in school. A kid said "No, it's not, dummy!" Teacher never corrected him. Public education is public.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That's the one where Alexander Hamilton wins our freedom by challenging King George III to a rap battle, right?


Dance off, baby! Ol' Georgie could throw mean shapes and shiat...
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want to see more video of the guy stepping in the background at the 1:54 mark.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha. That one girl in the purple top says that we need better teachers and that students have a right to know about our past. Well, you know, you can augment the education you get at school by reading some books.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I visited England, and did you guys know they don't celebrate Independence day at all?  I thought everything would be closed, but they all acted like they had no idea what I was talking about.  They should be ashamed. All those people who died so they can be free, and there wasn't even one firework stand in the city.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least nobody remembers the 1983 film Independence Day with Diane Wiest
nsfw language
Independence Day 1983 - The Cinema Snob
Youtube E7cCU8Pnxp4
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I visited England, and did you guys know they don't celebrate Independence day at all?  I thought everything would be closed, but they all acted like they had no idea what I was talking about.  They should be ashamed. All those people who died so they can be free, and there wasn't even one firework stand in the city.


You were just early.
They celebrate it on the 5th..........of November.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I visited England, and did you guys know they don't celebrate Independence day at all?  I thought everything would be closed, but they all acted like they had no idea what I was talking about.  They should be ashamed. All those people who died so they can be free, and there wasn't even one firework stand in the city.


You're the dummy. They celebrate it on the 5th because of time zones.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

invictus2: HedlessChickn: Propaganda smells like propaganda.

They just pick the dumb ones and leave out the smart ones.

This is an age old propaganda technique and, much like everything else going on in the world, is depressing AF.

I hate this shiat.

we all know that. That is like when Jay leno was on the tonight show. Or, when banana man and Kirk Cameron talked in Santa Monica


When I was in college, some kids in junior high did the same thing to me...they had a video camera and told me it was for a school project.

"Is the capital of California pronounced "San Francisco" or "Sahn Francisco"?"

Me:  "Well, it's actually pronounced "Sacramento"."

So they tried a few more questions, and I got all of them right.

They thanked me for my time and left...trying to find someone they could goof on.

"Sorry guys," I said.  "Hopefully the next person will fall for it."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have nothing to contribute to this discussion except:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://freedomcenter.org/voice/trump​-​and-history-ignorance-and-denial

Trump's claims that Andrew Jackson somehow through his anger and toughness would have made a deal to prevent secession and war in 1860-61 is simply 5th grade understanding of history or worse. And this comes from the President of the United States!  Under normal circumstances if a real estate tycoon weighed in on the nature of American history from such ignorance we would simply ignore or laugh at him. But since this man lives in the White House and wields the constitutional powers of the presidency and the commander in chief we have to pay attention.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And that's what the I.R.S. considers a non-partisan organization.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.