(The Daily Beast)   Inside the hideaway where Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell hid; she reportedly wanted to know flight patterns over the property she bought last year   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yospin was not forthcoming with information about this transaction when contacted by The Daily Beast-but claimed he had no knowledge of Maxwell's involvement in the deal. Instead, he asserted his only communications during the deal were with a Boston-based attorney whose name he could not recall."

A lawyer that can't remember other lawyers names. Sure.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I laugh at any suggestion the Feds didn't know where she was all this time.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Prosecutor needs to put a special 24/7 watch on her cell.
 
6nome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Prosecutor needs to put a special 24/7 watch on her cell.


Like one of those kinky webcams?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Store employee: "Child rape? Ain't nonna my business..."
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

6nome: KitchenBacon: Prosecutor needs to put a special 24/7 watch on her cell.

Like one of those kinky webcams?


Thinking more like a real life Liam Neeson or John Wick.

/not a conspiracy theorist
//Epstein's "suicide" smells like a conspiracy
///folds tin foil hat
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That sounds like a lot of work to figure out if someone is watching you when you can most certainly be assured someone is.

Pedo groomers aren't that bright. Go figure.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't Hellen Keller hide out in a Dutch attic and plan flights across the Atlantic and Pacific?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: Didn't Hellen Keller hide out in a Dutch attic and plan flights across the Atlantic and Pacific?


Pretty sure that was Temple Grandin
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At the Henniker Farm and Country Store, where locals buy gardening tools, maple syrup, and duck eggs, the saga of Epstein and Maxwell-and the arrest in their midst-barely registered.

"I don't even know who she is," said employee Kristen Wenzel, who added that she did not know who Epstein was, either. "We keep our noses out of other people's business," she added.

"Around here, we don't care about bullshiat," added a coworker, who would not give her name, "because it's none of your business."

Lovely people in this place I look forward to never visiting.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not many places where you can get a massive estate for $1,000,000, but rural NH is one of them.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Didn't Hellen Keller hide out in a Dutch attic and plan flights across the Atlantic and Pacific?


No, Hellen Keller flew the Enola Gay, the airplane that dropped the atomic bomb on Berlin.
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the law firm Nutter, McLennen & Fish-the same law firm that registered Maxwell's defunct company

"Alright fellas, let's come up with a fake lawfirm name that totally doesn't sound like we're grooming targets for pedos."
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many passports did they find on her?  And her cunning plan to escape the FBI is to hide inside the country?  Of course -- at least technically -- she'd be the CIA's problem if she left the country so...
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister_poopy_pants: the law firm Nutter, McLennen & Fish-the same law firm that registered Maxwell's defunct company

"Alright fellas, let's come up with a fake lawfirm name that totally doesn't sound like we're grooming targets for pedos."


I might be nuts, but I think it sounds fishy.
 
joker420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: I laugh at any suggestion the Feds didn't know where she was all this time.


They knew, this is Trump trying to get back into the game.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: I laugh at any suggestion the Feds didn't know where she was all this time.


Yup. Especially since she was living large and in the USA. If she wanted to actually disappear should would need to move to an inconvenient place and not make herself conspicuous.

I'm sure it wasn't just the FBI, probably half a dozen agencies were watching her from as many countries. Britain at least has an interest in this case and if it's as bad as it looks there are more high profile people involved from various countries.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any reasoning as to why she didn't flee to France like Polaski did or some non-extradition country?

I imagine there were some French perv power brokers that made it to pedo isle that would shield her...
 
