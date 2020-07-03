 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   Election monitors for Russia's 'referendum' on extending Putin's rule through 2036 find "unprecedented" fraud, as many as 22.4 million falsified votes   (rferl.org) divider line
29
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And?"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry run for Trump's "win".
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing will be done.

Just like the USA!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attorney General Billski Barrovitch say all fine, vote good, fraud is no. MRGA!
 
blandarfleck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it al vote by mail?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP monitors
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump taking notes
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monitors sound very russophobic. Wake up sheeple
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even bother?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every polling station was placed right next to a large open window.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stalin laughs Sovietly.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Trump taking notes


"Biden taking notes" you mean. Trump has it in the bag and doesn't need to do anything. The only way Biden can win is by gaslighting voters through misleading polls, intimidation, and massive vote fraud.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna quote an old headline of mine
"Putin decides to humbly win with only 74%, felt more would just be bragging"
Guess he felt he was too humble and went with 77% this time.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 21% against will soon be getting a visit.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course! And Pooty kills, too.
 
shaggai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Coming to America. Real soon.
 
1derful
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We just have to question Putin's decision to run now. He is suffering through the lowest approval ratings of his career. Can you believe only 59 percent of polled Russians support him? My heart goes out to the 41 percent of Russians who will reflect on the error of their ways and commit Slav Seppuku by ingesting Polonium 210 or placing bombs in their apartments.
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: Trump taking notes

"Biden taking notes" you mean. Trump has it in the bag and doesn't need to do anything. The only way Biden can win is by gaslighting voters through misleading polls, intimidation, and massive vote fraud.


Biden... intimidating?  How?  Misleading polls... you mean by not making sure that everyone polled already agreed with a certain result before 'polling' them?  Massive vote fraud... Trump's people are on that already, staffing voting sites and making sure that fraudulent skin colors don't case fraudulent votes at the pools.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: Trump taking notes

"Biden taking notes" you mean. Trump has it in the bag and doesn't need to do anything. The only way Biden can win is by gaslighting voters through misleading polls, intimidation, and massive vote fraud.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

shaggai: Coming to America. Real soon.


Already here.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
planx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: Trump taking notes

"Biden taking notes" you mean. Trump has it in the bag and doesn't need to do anything. The only way Biden can win is by gaslighting voters through misleading polls, intimidation, and massive vote fraud.


1/10. You'e not even trying.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rounding error. Numbers in Cyrillic are different  than in the Latin alphabet.
 
christophla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The way I see it, let Putin keep ruling. As long as he is in charge, Russia will never rise again.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And a whole bunch of election monitors will soon turn up dead or will change their mind and retire to their new, luxurious dacha.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: lolmao500: Trump taking notes

"Biden taking notes" you mean. Trump has it in the bag and doesn't need to do anything. The only way Biden can win is by gaslighting voters through misleading polls, intimidation, and massive vote fraud.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Alien Robot: lolmao500: Trump taking notes

"Biden taking notes" you mean. Trump has it in the bag and doesn't need to do anything. The only way Biden can win is by gaslighting voters through misleading polls, intimidation, and massive vote fraud.

[Fark user image 640x480]


Look at it this way, even his fellows at the comment farms so dislike the guy that they won't come in and "smart" his comments.


"Hey Vasily.  Can you take a moment to like my comments?  Help me look good to Fark and my supervisor.  If I don't get my numbers up I think I'm going for a late night elevator ride."

"Screw you Dmitri.  You couldn't be bothered to get me some tea last week and you never helped me on the Kardashians' Instagram pages.  Hope you find all those missing bullets at the end of that ride, jackass."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The CIA meanwhile was too busy overthrowing Bolivia to keep supplies running for iPhones and Tesla cars instead of bothering with Putin.
 
