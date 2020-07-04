 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Let's help create a new name and logo for a certain NFL team   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The Onion beat us to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Because confusing the Kremlin with junk data, would be a good thing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They keep the name, but now they are sponsored by the red skin potato farmers of America.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asstamassta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucyBrew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
District of Columbia Athletic Club.

DC⚡AC
 
64OunceCoffee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why not continue the storied history of The Washington Sentinels?
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
foodservicedirect.comView Full Size


Washington crackers

It's perfect for them, they are bland and terrible.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
