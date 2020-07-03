 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   So the rich are getting richer during the current pandemic. Just a replay of the Bubonic Plague Era   (bbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Black Death, Bubonic plague, painful black lumps, power of the state, Europe's largest companies, bubonic plague, small companies, business-government links  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jul 2020 at 1:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.


Just like the bubonic plague era.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

Just like the bubonic plague era.


Good for the gravediggers though.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A deadly disease sweeping through that was brought over from an area that is now part of China?

What are the odds?
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its already happened. Racism is the plague
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.


^

The black death actually gave workers power.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: SurfaceTension: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

Just like the bubonic plague era.

Good for the gravediggers though.


Not really, back then the gravediggers usually caught the plague because of their close proximity to the infected deceased.

...but I suppose they were always looking to hire, so there was that.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dkulprit: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

^

The black death actually gave workers power.


In England yes, it essentially ended feudalism as the social consensus was destroyed.  But by the time of the Peasant's revolt in 1381 the backlash had hit.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: SurfaceTension: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

Just like the bubonic plague era.

Good for the gravediggers though.


landmark.staging.fermatacreative.comView Full Size


"Well, the world needs gravediggers, too!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: SurfaceTension: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

Just like the bubonic plague era.

Good for the gravediggers though.


Or natural gas futures thanks to crematoriums.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sunshine on my shoulders
Buboes in my groin
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Sexy Jesus: SurfaceTension: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

Just like the bubonic plague era.

Good for the gravediggers though.

Not really, back then the gravediggers usually caught the plague because of their close proximity to the infected deceased.

...but I suppose they were always looking to hire, so there was that.


There you go, that's the spirit!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

Just like the bubonic plague era.


except now we have a domestic military that is happy to shoot up people with rubber bullets and stun grenades and that's only their first level of force.  Who needs the Pinkertons to break up strikes anymore?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Speaking of which...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: A deadly disease sweeping through that was brought over from an area that is now part of China?

What are the odds?


This is nothing compared to the Plague.  No one who isn't a loon is predicting more than 2-3% deaths.  The plague killed 60%+ in Europe and 40%+ worldwide.  That outbreak is in an entirely different weight class than COVID-19

dkulprit: AirForceVet: Labor costs will go up, though, with so many dead workers lying about.

^

The black death actually gave workers power.


For a while, yes.  But there was a backlash against that, with rulers heavily curtailing the gains made, in some cases simply negating agreements that allowed higher wages than pre-Plague.  One thing that was used were sumptuary laws, where certain people could only own certain things (particularly clothes).  Basically, if you could not show your family had wealth before the Plague, and you were seen owning certain luxury goods, they could fine you and confiscate the goods.  The Plague created cracks in the feudal system, but most of those were plastered over rather quickly and heavyhandedly.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
rent-seeking is a time honed and proven tradition, pandemic or not.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Speaking of which...

[Fark user image 714x415]


So?  Same thing happens to about a dozen people in the American Southwest each year.  We also now know how to stop it dead.  Basic antibiotics simply destroy it.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could probably count on one hand the number of years since the plague that rich haven't gotten richer.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The American taxpayer is being robbed blind.  We got a 500 billion dollar stimulus to split between us, meanwhile the Federal Reserve has printed up 6 Trillion dollars and spent it on stocks for the donor class. Trump's elites only pandemic response has been the largest smash and grab in the history of humanity, worse even than that which occurred at the fall of the Soviet Union.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The rich get richer during any situation because they tend to have better money management skills than the poor.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.