(Lost Coast Outpost)   Eureka man busted for possession of over 10,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. Neighborhood dogs seen nodding in approval   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, Nevada, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies, Police, California, Zackery Edward Brown, Eel River, report of illegal fireworks  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*lights up a fat j, opens container, finds illegal fireworks*

"Eureka, maaaan"
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They found it!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thug Life Dog
Youtube ckq-neX5BFs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
good headline, subby - *golf clap* from the doggos - from, you know, under the bed.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ten thousand pounds. When was he going to sell them July 5th?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


She can bust me anytime.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
snmckibben.comView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x354]


Yoink
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My foster dog doesn't give a care* about loud noises.  Gunshots, fireworks, thunder...nothing.  One time, while she was taking her evening constitutional, somebody set off a big bundle of firecrackers on the next road over.  She glanced in that direction but didn't interrupt the stream.


*One my little brother's regular phrases when he was a kid.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lostcoastoutpost.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Sorry, dad.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...What I found interesting in TFA is that in California, apparently you can have 4,999 pounds of 'dangerous fireworks' and be in no legal trouble whatsoever.
 
